College football predictions: Expert picks for the biggest Week 6 games

Zachary McKinnell

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1)
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Although there may only be two ranked matchups, the Week 6 schedule could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race and the outlook of multiple conference title races around the country.

The weekend will be headlined by No. 3 Miami traveling to No. 18 Florida State for a massive in-state rivalry matchup. The Seminoles are looking to avoid a 0-2 start in conference play after an unexpected upset loss to Virginia. The Hurricanes have been dominant, winning three of their first four games by 14 points or more.

In the other ranked game, No. 16 Vanderbilt will look to win back-to-back games over No. 10 Alabama. The Commodores stunned the Crimson Tide in Nashville last season, marking the first win over Alabama in 40 years. Alabama has been a different team since an upset loss to Florida State in Week 1, winning three consecutive games, including a road win over Georgia.

The staff at CFB-HQ on SI made their official score predictions for some of the biggest games of the weekend.

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama

Zach McKinnell (14-5): Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 24

Jonathan Adams (15-4): Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 20

Matt De Lima (15-4): Alabama 28, Vanderbilt 24

Alex Weber (13-6): Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 28

Josh Helmholdt (15-4): Alabama 28, Vanderbilt 21

Patrick Previty (13-6): Alabama 27, Vanderbilt 14

Joe Cox (13-6): Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 21

Randy Gurzi (15-4): Alabama 31, Vanderbilt 23

Ryan Young (14-5): Alabama 38, Vanderbilt 21

No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State

Zach McKinnell: Florida State 27, Miami 23

Jonathan Adams: Florida State 27, Miami 24

Matt De Lima: Florida State 33, Miami 23

Alex Weber: Miami 27, Florida State 17

Josh Helmholdt: Miami 30, Florida State 23

Patrick Previty: Miami 33, Florida State 23

Joe Cox: Miami 28, Florida State 24

Randy Gurzi: Miami 27, Florida State 14

Ryan Young: Florida State 31, Miami 28

No. 9 Texas at Florida

Zach McKinnell: Texas 23, Florida 20

Jonathan Adams: Texas 27, Florida 17

Matt De Lima: Texas 17, Florida 16

Alex Weber: Texas 24, Florida 9

Josh Helmholdt: Texas 24, Florida 9

Patrick Previty: Texas 30, Florida 7

Joe Cox: Texas 27, Florida 13

Randy Gurzi: Texas 24, Florida 13

Ryan Young: Texas 27, Florida 17

Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan

Zach McKinnell: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 10

Jonathan Adams: Michigan 26, Wisconsin 17

Matt De Lima: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 14

Alex Weber: Michigan 30, Wisconsin 10

Josh Helmholdt: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 14

Patrick Previty: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 3

Joe Cox: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 10

Randy Gurzi: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 10

Ryan Young: Michigan 42, Wisconsin 20

Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame

Zach McKinnell: Notre Dame 37, Boise State 17

Jonathan Adams: Notre Dame 30, Boise State 20

Matt De Lima: Notre Dame 40, Boise State 7

Alex Weber: Notre Dame 44, Boise State 13

Josh Helmholdt: Notre Dame 38, Boise State 17

Patrick Previty: Notre Dame 49, Boise State 25

Joe Cox: Notre Dame 37, Boise State 17

Randy Gurzi: Notre Dame 41, Boise State 20

Ryan Young: Notre Dame 44, Boise State 17

No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston

Zach McKinnell: Texas Tech 35, Houston 24

Jonathan Adams: Texas Tech 34, Houston 27

Matt De Lima: Texas Tech 35, Houston 17

Alex Weber: Texas Tech 38, Houston 24

Josh Helmholdt: Texas Tech 44, Houston 12

Patrick Previty: Texas Tech 45, Houston 17

Joe Cox: Texas Tech 34, Houston 24

Randy Gurzi: Texas Tech 30, Houston 21

Ryan Young: Texas Tech 48, Houston 30

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Zach McKinnell: Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 17

Jonathan Adams: Texas A&M 30, Mississippi State 24

Matt De Lima: Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 13

Alex Weber: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 23

Josh Helmholdt: Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 28

Patrick Previty: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 28

Joe Cox: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 21

Randy Gurzi: Texas A&M 26, Mississippi State 20

Ryan Young: Texas A&M 45, Mississippi State 27

No. 1 Ohio State at Minnesota

Zach McKinnell: Ohio State 38, Minnesota 17

Jonathan Adams: Ohio State 26, Minnesota 17

Matt De Lima: Ohio State 55, Minnesota 10

Alex Weber: Ohio State 33, Minnesota 3

Josh Helmholdt: Ohio State 42, Minnesota 10

Patrick Previty: Ohio State 35, Minnesota 10

Joe Cox: Ohio State 38, Minnesota 10

Randy Gurzi: Ohio State 44, Minnesota 10

Ryan Young: Ohio State 35, Minnesota 14

Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia

Zach McKinnell: Georgia 31, Kentucky 13

Jonathan Adams: Georgia 30, Kentucky 17

Matt De Lima: Georgia 42, Kentucky 9

Alex Weber: Georgia 31, Kentucky 15

Josh Helmholdt: Georgia 35, Kentucky 7

Patrick Previty: Georgia 31, Kentucky 20

Joe Cox: Georgia 35, Kentucky 7

Randy Gurzi: Georgia 38, Kentucky 9

Ryan Young: Georgia 38, Kentucky 17

Clemson at North Carolina

Zach McKinnell: Clemson 23, North Carolina 16

Jonathan Adams: Clemson 30, North Carolina 13

Matt De Lima: Clemson 27, North Carolina 7

Alex Weber: Clemson 42, North Carolina 17

Josh Helmholdt: Clemson 24, North Carolina 14

Patrick Previty: Clemson 38, North Carolina 21

Joe Cox: Clemson 31, North Carolina 14

Randy Gurzi: Clemson 28, North Carolina 16

Ryan Young: Clemson 28, North Carolina 20

