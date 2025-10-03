College football predictions: Expert picks for the biggest Week 6 games
Although there may only be two ranked matchups, the Week 6 schedule could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race and the outlook of multiple conference title races around the country.
The weekend will be headlined by No. 3 Miami traveling to No. 18 Florida State for a massive in-state rivalry matchup. The Seminoles are looking to avoid a 0-2 start in conference play after an unexpected upset loss to Virginia. The Hurricanes have been dominant, winning three of their first four games by 14 points or more.
In the other ranked game, No. 16 Vanderbilt will look to win back-to-back games over No. 10 Alabama. The Commodores stunned the Crimson Tide in Nashville last season, marking the first win over Alabama in 40 years. Alabama has been a different team since an upset loss to Florida State in Week 1, winning three consecutive games, including a road win over Georgia.
The staff at CFB-HQ on SI made their official score predictions for some of the biggest games of the weekend.
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
Zach McKinnell (14-5): Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 24
Jonathan Adams (15-4): Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 20
Matt De Lima (15-4): Alabama 28, Vanderbilt 24
Alex Weber (13-6): Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 28
Josh Helmholdt (15-4): Alabama 28, Vanderbilt 21
Patrick Previty (13-6): Alabama 27, Vanderbilt 14
Joe Cox (13-6): Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 21
Randy Gurzi (15-4): Alabama 31, Vanderbilt 23
Ryan Young (14-5): Alabama 38, Vanderbilt 21
No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
Zach McKinnell: Florida State 27, Miami 23
Jonathan Adams: Florida State 27, Miami 24
Matt De Lima: Florida State 33, Miami 23
Alex Weber: Miami 27, Florida State 17
Josh Helmholdt: Miami 30, Florida State 23
Patrick Previty: Miami 33, Florida State 23
Joe Cox: Miami 28, Florida State 24
Randy Gurzi: Miami 27, Florida State 14
Ryan Young: Florida State 31, Miami 28
No. 9 Texas at Florida
Zach McKinnell: Texas 23, Florida 20
Jonathan Adams: Texas 27, Florida 17
Matt De Lima: Texas 17, Florida 16
Alex Weber: Texas 24, Florida 9
Josh Helmholdt: Texas 24, Florida 9
Patrick Previty: Texas 30, Florida 7
Joe Cox: Texas 27, Florida 13
Randy Gurzi: Texas 24, Florida 13
Ryan Young: Texas 27, Florida 17
Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan
Zach McKinnell: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 10
Jonathan Adams: Michigan 26, Wisconsin 17
Matt De Lima: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 14
Alex Weber: Michigan 30, Wisconsin 10
Josh Helmholdt: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 14
Patrick Previty: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 3
Joe Cox: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 10
Randy Gurzi: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 10
Ryan Young: Michigan 42, Wisconsin 20
Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame
Zach McKinnell: Notre Dame 37, Boise State 17
Jonathan Adams: Notre Dame 30, Boise State 20
Matt De Lima: Notre Dame 40, Boise State 7
Alex Weber: Notre Dame 44, Boise State 13
Josh Helmholdt: Notre Dame 38, Boise State 17
Patrick Previty: Notre Dame 49, Boise State 25
Joe Cox: Notre Dame 37, Boise State 17
Randy Gurzi: Notre Dame 41, Boise State 20
Ryan Young: Notre Dame 44, Boise State 17
No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston
Zach McKinnell: Texas Tech 35, Houston 24
Jonathan Adams: Texas Tech 34, Houston 27
Matt De Lima: Texas Tech 35, Houston 17
Alex Weber: Texas Tech 38, Houston 24
Josh Helmholdt: Texas Tech 44, Houston 12
Patrick Previty: Texas Tech 45, Houston 17
Joe Cox: Texas Tech 34, Houston 24
Randy Gurzi: Texas Tech 30, Houston 21
Ryan Young: Texas Tech 48, Houston 30
Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Zach McKinnell: Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 17
Jonathan Adams: Texas A&M 30, Mississippi State 24
Matt De Lima: Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 13
Alex Weber: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 23
Josh Helmholdt: Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 28
Patrick Previty: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 28
Joe Cox: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 21
Randy Gurzi: Texas A&M 26, Mississippi State 20
Ryan Young: Texas A&M 45, Mississippi State 27
No. 1 Ohio State at Minnesota
Zach McKinnell: Ohio State 38, Minnesota 17
Jonathan Adams: Ohio State 26, Minnesota 17
Matt De Lima: Ohio State 55, Minnesota 10
Alex Weber: Ohio State 33, Minnesota 3
Josh Helmholdt: Ohio State 42, Minnesota 10
Patrick Previty: Ohio State 35, Minnesota 10
Joe Cox: Ohio State 38, Minnesota 10
Randy Gurzi: Ohio State 44, Minnesota 10
Ryan Young: Ohio State 35, Minnesota 14
Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia
Zach McKinnell: Georgia 31, Kentucky 13
Jonathan Adams: Georgia 30, Kentucky 17
Matt De Lima: Georgia 42, Kentucky 9
Alex Weber: Georgia 31, Kentucky 15
Josh Helmholdt: Georgia 35, Kentucky 7
Patrick Previty: Georgia 31, Kentucky 20
Joe Cox: Georgia 35, Kentucky 7
Randy Gurzi: Georgia 38, Kentucky 9
Ryan Young: Georgia 38, Kentucky 17
Clemson at North Carolina
Zach McKinnell: Clemson 23, North Carolina 16
Jonathan Adams: Clemson 30, North Carolina 13
Matt De Lima: Clemson 27, North Carolina 7
Alex Weber: Clemson 42, North Carolina 17
Josh Helmholdt: Clemson 24, North Carolina 14
Patrick Previty: Clemson 38, North Carolina 21
Joe Cox: Clemson 31, North Carolina 14
Randy Gurzi: Clemson 28, North Carolina 16
Ryan Young: Clemson 28, North Carolina 20