College football Rivalry Week picks: Ohio State-Michigan, Texas-A&M, Iron Bowl
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Auburn Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Clemson Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- USC Trojans
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Missouri Tigers
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Oregon Ducks
College Football HQ makes our final predictions for the most important games on the Rivalry Week schedule today, as things kick off around the country and with playoff selection drawing near.
And what a week it could be, loaded with postseason implications not only for likely automatic-bid contenders, but also those teams looking to take a step forward in the crowded field for one of the at-large playoff positions, too.
As the Week 14 college football schedule kicks off around the country, let’s lock in our final predictions for the biggest games today.
College football Rivalry Week picks, predictions
Arkansas vs. Missouri
SI picks: Missouri | The Tigers have yet to lose a game at home this season, but it could face an Arkansas defense that has played tougher than expected at times.
-
Illinois vs. Northwestern
SI picks: Illinois | Expect a traditional low-scoring Big Ten matchup, but the Illini should come away with their first 9-win season since 2007 against a Wildcats team averaging under 17 points per game.
-
Nevada at UNLV
SI picks: UNLV | The Rebels boast college football’s seventh-ranked rushing offense and are good for almost 40 points per game with the Mountain West Championship Game in sight.
-
Houston vs. BYU
SI picks: BYU | The Cougars need to win to stay in the Big 12 title picture, but Houston has played some surprising games this year, including a big upset over Kansas State.
-
Kansas State vs. Iowa State
SI picks: Kansas State | Iowa State hasn’t been its usual efficient self lately and its defense has struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season. Advantage, Avery Johnson and the Wildcats.
-
Arizona State vs. Arizona
SI picks: Arizona State | Arizona ranks third-worst in the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing more than 30 points per game, and the Sun Devils’ offense has been in a groove, even more so with the Big 12 title game seemingly in sight.
-
Maryland vs. Penn State
SI picks: Penn State | It’s tough to see how the Nittany Lions don’t host a first-round playoff game at some point in the near future, but the Terrapins could pose a credible threat with some dynamic receiver play that could test Penn State’s secondary.
-
Purdue vs. Indiana
SI picks: Indiana | A win should clinch a spot for the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff, and that’s very likely given the Boilermakers are 0-8 in Big Ten play and 130th in scoring defense going against IU’s second-ranked scoring offense.
-
Cal vs. SMU
SI picks: SMU | Having already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, the Mustangs rank 7th in FBS in scoring offense and are allowing opponents to rush for just 2.9 yards per carry, but Cal is yet to lose any of its games by more than 10 points this year.
-
Washington vs. Oregon
SI picks: Oregon | Washington hasn’t won a game on the road yet this season, but the Ducks have to be on guard against looking ahead to the Big Ten title game, even if they do have the skill arsenal to skirt past the Huskies’ secondary tacklers.
-
Miami vs. Syracuse
SI picks: Miami | Don’t overlook the Syracuse passing offense, one of the nation’s most efficient with Kyle McCord at the helm, and the Hurricanes’ air defense has been vulnerable at times this year, but the Orange have struggled stopping the run. Miami is in the ACC title game with a win here.
-
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
SI picks: Tennessee | Vanderbilt hasn’t scored more than 20 points in any of its last three games, and the nation’s 108th ranked passing offense should struggle to build enough momentum against the Volunteers’ defensive front seven, one of the nation’s toughest.
-
Notre Dame vs. USC
SI picks: Notre Dame | Southern Cal has played in some very close games this year, leading in the fourth quarter of every contest it’s been in, but the Irish have the ground attack and the passing defense to hold on and keep its College Football Playoff hopes intact.
-
Auburn vs. Alabama
SI picks: Alabama | Auburn is coming off a four-overtime win against Texas A&M and the Tide off an ugly loss at Oklahoma that probably destroyed its playoff hopes, but Jalen Milroe should return to form against this Tigers defense in the finale.
-
South Carolina vs. Clemson
SI picks: South Carolina | The Gamecocks boast a really strong defensive line that should have an advantage against a Clemson offensive front dealing with injuries at key positions, and Carolina is posting almost 40 points per game during its five-game win streak.
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State
SI picks: Ohio State | Michigan has taken the last three in The Game, but this 2024 team is nowhere near in the same league as those squads, playing some of the nation’s worst passing offense. But while the Wolverines don’t compare to OSU’s skill targets, they do have the defensive line to test the Buckeyes up front.
-
Texas vs. Texas A&M
SI picks: Texas | The most anticipated game of the last decade as the Aggies and Longhorns reunite for the first time since 2011. A&M can bring some heat from its front four, but Texas has the superior overall defense.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams