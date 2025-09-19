College football score predictions for Week 4 games by expert model
The latest predictions for the most important college football games in Week 4 from an expert model that projects scores and picks winners.
However tempting it may be to take a glance ahead to next weekend and what looks like a loaded slate of college football, the Week 4 games have the potential to shake things up a little first with several ranked teams in action across the country.
That includes three matchups with ranked opponents on the same field, including a huge battle of undefeated Big 12 title contenders, two up-and-coming SEC hopefuls, and an historic clash of Big Ten teams that aren’t usually contenders for the league title.
What do the analytics suggest will happen across the nation this weekend?
For that, let’s turn to the SP+ prediction model to get a preview of how college football’s most important Week 4 games will play out on Saturday.
College football Week 4 score predictions
Arkansas at Memphis
Memphis 31, Arkansas 30... Upset warning for the Razorbacks, who dropped the SEC opener at Ole Miss a week ago, and who are looking to match the Tigers’ own potent offense against their own, but the models expect the Group of Five side to come out on top here.
Syracuse at Clemson
Clemson 33, Syracuse 24... Looking to get back to .500 this weekend, Clemson needs to prove it has the offensive firepower to get past the Orange, and that means getting something more from its meager rushing attack to help out Cade Klubnik.
Texas Tech at Utah
Utah 28, Texas Tech 26... A clash of Big 12 title hopefuls, both these offenses have been wreaking havoc on opponents, but will face much tougher defenses this time out, with an edge going to the Utes. Whoever wins this one will emerge the favorite to make the playoff out of this conference.
Oregon State at Oregon
Oregon 49, Oregon State 8... Likely not too much drama in the Civil War this time as the undefeated Ducks, averaging almost 55 points per game, go up against the winless Beavers, trying to not look ahead to next week’s clash at Penn State.
Auburn at Oklahoma
Oklahoma 28, Auburn 21... Jackson Arnold returns to OU, this time in an Auburn uniform, hoping to get this passing offense going against a Sooners defense that is playing ferocious football, while John Mateer has Oklahoma’s offense moving.
Michigan at Nebraska
Nebraska 23, Michigan 22... Another potential upset between college football blue-bloods, and this looks like the moment Matt Rhule can finally take a major positive step with the Cornhuskers. Known as a turnaround artist, this is why Nebraska brought him on as head coach, and he could have the skill pieces to throw against a good Michigan defense.
Purdue at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 36, Purdue 16... Notre Dame is already struggling at 0-2 with losses to ranked teams by a combined 4 points, and all eyes are on this squad to get off to a fast start here, but the Boilermakers look like an improved team under Barry Odom’s leadership, and the Golden Domers’ defense appears to be a shadow of its former self.
Tulane at Ole Miss
Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20... A notable challenge for the Rebels against a Group of Five playoff hopeful, as the Green Wave has Jake Retzlaff, the BYU transfer quarterback who won 11 games last season, to go against this defense, while Ole Miss is expected to have Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback with Austin Simmons still injured.
South Carolina at Missouri
Missouri 32, South Carolina 18... Coming off a bad loss to Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks now go on the road against what looks like a very potent Missouri attack led by the dynamic duo of Beau Pribula at quarterback and Ahmad Hardy running the ball.
Florida at Miami
Miami 34, Florida 23... The buzzards are circling around Billy Napier, whose Gators fell to 1-2 and face another huge road test against a ranked rival. Carson Beck, a two-year starting QB at Georgia, knows how to beat Florida, and his Hurricanes look very well equipped to make it three straight for the Gators in primetime.
Illinois at Indiana
Indiana 28, Illinois 24... Not since 1950 have these teams been ranked and on the same field. Both field very competent quarterbacks, but there are questions around how well Illinois can play on both lines against a Hoosiers squad that can generate a lot of pressure.
Michigan State at USC
USC 37, Michigan State 19... Ranked this week, the Trojans return to the Coliseum playing confident offense with Jayden Maiava at quarterback, but their defense could face a surprise test against a Spartans offense led by dual-threat Aidan Chiles that is averaging around 40 points per game so far.
