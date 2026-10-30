Aaron Murray Reveals His Score Prediction For Georgia-Florida Game

One of college football's biggest rivalries takes center stage Saturday afternoon when No. 3 Georgia and No. 17 Florida square off in a matchup with major SEC and College Football Playoff implications.

The Bulldogs (6-1) are looking to bounce back from a stunning 27-24 loss to Auburn, while the Gators (5-2) are hoping to build on their impressive road victory over Texas.

With plenty on the line for both programs, former Georgia quarterback and current SEC Network analyst Aaron Murray has weighed in with his prediction for Saturday's showdown.

During a recent episode of the Aaron Murray College Football Show, Murray broke down the matchup before ultimately picking his former team to come out on top.

"The Dawgs win 35 to 27," Murray predicted.

Aaron Murray Expects Gunner Stockton to Bounce Back Against Florida

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One of Murray's biggest reasons for picking Georgia is his confidence in Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Stockton struggled with turnovers in Georgia's loss to Auburn, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble that helped set up the Tigers' game-winning field goal.

However, Murray believes those mistakes were an exception rather than a sign of bigger problems.

Murray also pointed to Florida's struggling secondary as a potential opportunity for Stockton to put together a big performance.

The Gators are allowing approximately 255 passing yards per game, something Murray believes Georgia can exploit with its talented group of receivers.

He also emphasized the importance of Florida winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. If the Gators cannot generate pressure on Stockton, Murray expects the Bulldogs' offense to have a productive afternoon.

Georgia-Florida Matchup Carries Major SEC Playoff Implications

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Saturday's rivalry game is about much more than bragging rights.

Georgia enters the weekend with a 4-1 SEC record and remains firmly in the conference championship race despite its recent setback against Auburn.

Florida, meanwhile, sits at 3-2 in conference play and has little room for another loss if it hopes to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation.

A Georgia victory would strengthen the Bulldogs' position in the SEC race while delivering a significant blow to Florida's postseason hopes.

However, a Gators upset would create another major shakeup in an already unpredictable SEC championship race.

The longtime rivals will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta rather than their traditional Jacksonville location due to ongoing stadium renovations.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.



