College Football Playoff Tiers: Ranking the National Championship Contenders

Who's in the Playoff? With the move beyond a four-team CFP, that's become the most significant question in college football. WIth the 24-team Playoff move slated for the near future, Playoff selection and seeding figures to become only more important. As we peek under the hoods, here's a look at the Playoff contenders, based on tiers concerning their Playoff status.

Tier 1- Already In (Barring Disaster)

Miami

It's hard to conceive a situation in which the Hurricanes don't win the ACC. Everybody else in the conference has at least one loss, and the only team likely to be competitive with the Hurricanes that's ahead on the Miami schedule is Notre Dame, which is of course, not a conference game. A 10-2 Miami team would still likely make the Playoff, so Miami would have to lose three of its last six games to miss the CFP.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes did take a bit of a hit with the Julian Sayin injury. But like Miami, even a 10-2 OSU team would be in the Playoff. Yes, a trip to USC is up next and Northwestern will visit in November. But Ohio State's Playoff path is pretty solid and plausible.

Indiana

The Hoosiers did lose to the Buckeyes, but that's about the only thing not to like. 6-1 Indiana hosts USC on November 14th, but that's the only ranked foe left on their schedule. That's a pretty solid Playoflf recipe.

Georgia

The class of the SEC is tied for first in that conference with Kentucky. The Bulldogs face ranked teams in their next three games-- on a neutral field with Florida, at Ole Miss, and home against Missouri. Even a 2-1 mark over those three games should keep Georiga in the thick of the Playoff hunt.

BYU

The nation's No. 2 team has a solid schedule ahead but nothing they can't handle. A game at Utah on November 7th looks like the only real threat, and after a 6-0 start, it would take two losses to even make BYU's situation a little tenuous.

Tier 2- Work to Do

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are the top non-SEC/Big Ten tea, not already listed. A visit from No. 25 Arizona on Halloween is the only remaining ranked opponent for the 6-0 Red Raiders. There may be a bit of reluctance about multiple Big 12 teams in the CFP, but an 11-1 or 12-0 Tech team is a no brainer.

Alabama

The Tide have back-to-back losses and have to buckle down. The only ranked team left on the schedule is LSU, and while Alabama made the CFP a season ago at 9-3, depending on making the field at 9-3 is risking plenty.

Tennessee

Tennessee has just one loss and can take a second one, but has to avoid a third one. With Kentucky and LSU the two ranked teams still on their roster, a key for the Vols is avoiding a disastrous outcome like losing at South Carolina this week.

Utah

The only thing going against the Utes is that three Big 12 teams seems like a shaky proposition. That and despite a 6-0 start, the Utes still have to play Houston this week, with BYU and Arizona both still ahead. A 10-2 record could create a Big 12 logjam for the Playoff.

James Madison

Somebody's going to grab the G5 bid, and the Dukes look like the most likely suspect. But it's one spot they're playing for and if they stumble, somebody else could jump them.

Ole Miss

Texas and Georgia are both ahead for Ole Miss. 10-2 should be the goal which coudl be satisfied with a split if they avoid other disasters.

Kentucky

6-1 Kentucky is the master of its own destiny. The Wildcats are something of a long shot and they have to survive Tennessee, Florida, and Mizzou, with the first and last of those games on the road. If Kentucky can take only one loss, they could still be Playoff bound.

UCLA

6-0 UCLA has just one ranked game left, when they host USC to end the season. Can the Bruins keep stringing wins together to overcome the loss of injured QB Nico Iamaleava?

Tier 3- Win Out

Texas, Houston, LSU, Iowa, USC, Wake Forest

These teams could all have a spot, but they've got to basically thread the needle to land where they want at this time of the season.