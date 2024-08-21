College football teams, games on upset alert in 2024
Thanks to the expansion of the College Football Playoff, losing one or two -- or even three -- games during the regular season is no longer a death sentence for teams' national title hopes.
But the pressure is still on for favorites to win the games they're supposed to as the selection committee still places a heavy emphasis on wins against quality opponents on the schedule.
What games could have some upset potential in the 2024 season?
College football 2024: Teams, games on upset alert
Florida over Miami
At home in this Week 1 opener, the Gators could pull off an early-season surprise if quarterback Graham Mertz can build some momentum against the Hurricanes' secondary, but Florida's defense will be challenged by Miami's new-look offensive core, led by dual-threat quarterback Cam Ward.
Michigan over Texas
The SEC-bound Longhorns bring on blue-chip receiving skill, but also lost two tailbacks to injury before the season, which could cut into their ability to balance out this attack against a Michigan defense that returns Mason Graham up front and Will Johnson and Rod Moore in the secondary.
USC over LSU
Neither of these teams played very good defense a year ago, and both replaced their coordinators in an effort to fix them: Blake Baker for LSU and D'Anton Lynn for USC. While they look to improve their respective units, both these offenses will replace Heisman quarterbacks, making this game more evenly matched than many think to open the season.
NC State over Tennessee
There's a ton to like about the Vols' offense as Nico Iamaleava takes over as QB1 with credible skill threats all around him and working behind strong protection, but the Wolfpack can play good defense on the back end and brought in a strong transfer class led by veteran quarterback Grayson McCall.
West Virginia over Penn State
The expanded playoff will help Penn State tremendously, but passing road tests like this is still important, especially against a Mountaineers squad that returns the bulk of an offense that posted over 400 yards a year ago, has home-field advantage, and won all but one game at home last fall.
Notre Dame over Texas A&M
On paper, the Aggies' front seven should get the better of an Irish protection unit that lost its top two blockers to the NFL and then a third to injury, as left tackle Charles Jagusah will miss the season. But ND will play strong defense in the secondary and we could see Riley Leonard return to form at quarterback, aided by ex-Clemson transfer target Beaux Collins.
Ohio State over Oregon
A slim underdog in this road tilt, the Buckeyes have the firepower in the front seven to disrupt the Ducks' superb offensive targets and the skill pieces to test Oregon's transfer-rich secondary. Playoff selectors will watch this game intently given Ohio State's relatively otherwise easy schedule.
Missouri over Alabama
At this stage, it's possible that Alabama is the underdog rather than Missouri, which could come into this game undefeated if all goes as planned. It's always tough to beat Bama on the road, but the Tigers might have the pieces to hand the Tide its first loss at home since Joe Burrow came to town.
Ole Miss over Georgia
Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to their first-ever 11-win season last fall and returns a roster that projects to be his most talented, thanks to returning pieces like quarterback Jaxson Dart and another rich transfer haul that includes Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen up front. Ole Miss gets this game at home, an important edge against a Bulldog team loaded with returning talent itself.
