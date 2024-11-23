College football Week 13 predictions, picks: Ohio State-Indiana, Alabama-Oklahoma
College Football HQ makes our final predictions for the most important games on the Week 13 schedule today, as things kick off around the country and with playoff selection drawing near.
And what a week it could be, loaded with postseason implications not only for likely automatic-bid contenders, but also those teams looking to take a step forward in the crowded field for one of the at-large playoff positions, too.
Especially in the Big Ten, as Ohio State and Indiana meet in a top-five clash that will directly impact how the conference title game eventually looks, and give the selection committee plenty of ammunition to use against the loser when selection day comes around.
We’ll see some very important games in the Big 12, too, as that league finds itself having to sort out a very crowded top half of the standings over the last two games of the season: BYU looks to avoid a second loss at contender Arizona State, and second-place Colorado is on the road against the Kansas team that just gave the Cougars their first loss.
As the Week 13 college football schedule kicks off around the country, let’s lock in our final predictions for the biggest games today.
College football Week 13 predictions, picks
Washington State vs. Oregon State
SI picks: Washington State | The Cougars may be coming off a disappointing loss at New Mexico that dropped them to 8-2, but the Beavers don’t pose much of a threat when going against John Mateer and the Wazzu aerial attack.
-
Illinois vs. Rutgers
SI picks: Rutgers | A very evenly matched game between two defenses that will keep the total low, but home field advantage might be enough to push the Scarlet Knights over the line.
-
Iowa State vs. Utah
SI picks: Iowa State | Any chance the Utes have of pulling off the upset at home depend on their tough defense, but the Cyclones are still playing for Big 12 title contention, and should be able to get enough to avoid another loss.
-
Colorado vs. Kansas
SI picks: Colorado | Kansas is on a little streak and playing some of its best football right now, culminating in that win against perfect BYU a week ago, and now get a shot at the second-place Buffaloes, who not only boast a dynamic passing attack, but a vastly improved defense, too.
-
Texas A&M vs. Auburn
SI picks: Texas A&M | The narrow 2.5 point spread and other analysts picking Auburn is notable, but the Aggies still have the bodies in the front seven to throw the Tigers’ offense out of rhythm and stay winning with the huge game against Texas in the finale up next.
-
BYU vs. Arizona State
SI picks: BYU | Arizona State is playing some great two-dimensional offense right now, throwing and running the football with equal success, but the Cougars play some great two-dimensional defense, too, and should get the better of the Sun Devils’ secondary.
-
SMU vs. Virginia
SI picks: SMU | Virginia is a very average offensive team and has proven more than generous defensively against better opponents, and the Mustangs have a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game in their first year in the league.
-
Boise State vs. Wyoming
SI picks: Boise State | There are few run defenses in the country that are worse than Wyoming’s, which doesn’t bode well going up against the best back in the country, Broncos star Ashton Jeanty.
-
Wake Forest vs. Miami
SI picks: Miami | That big 23.5 point spread in the Hurricanes’ favor might be a bit much considering how the defense has fared against ACC opponents this season, and Wake could sneak in a few more points than expected.
-
Ole Miss vs. Florida
SI picks: Ole Miss | Don’t overlook this Florida team, one that really bothered both Tennessee and Georgia and outright upset LSU last weekend. Ole Miss has the defensive front to harass the Gators’ otherwise talented offensive line and the No. 2 ranked passing attack that can expose Florida’s injury-plagued secondary, but DJ Lagway can make some plays here, too.
-
Alabama vs. Oklahoma
SI picks: Alabama | Oklahoma’s defense has the bodies to disrupt the Tide’s offensive rhythm early on, especially on the back of an intimidating home-field advantage, but the Sooners’ lack of any real offensive threat will ultimately wear down that D and open things up for Jalen Milroe and Bama’s skill arsenal to pull away.
-
Notre Dame vs. Army
SI picks: Notre Dame | Army is a physical football team and the nation’s premier rushing offense once again, but it hasn’t faced anything like what the Irish can put out there, and we’ve already seen Notre Dame dominate another undefeated service academy this season.
-
Penn State vs. Minnesota
SI picks: Penn State | Expect the Gophers’ defense to make this interesting early on, but this offense isn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard right now, ranking 87th nationally in scoring, and the Nittany Lions have the weapons to spread things out.
-
Kentucky vs. Texas
SI picks: Texas | Kentucky is a well-coached team and Mark Stoops will have his players ready to match the Longhorns’ physicality, but the condition of the Wildcats’ offensive line in the face of this Texas front seven might be too much, especially as UK averages around 2 touchdowns per game right now.
-
Indiana vs. Ohio State
SI picks: Ohio State | We’ll see exactly what the Hoosiers are made of, as will the selection committee, which isn’t enthused with the team’s 106th ranked strength of schedule. Indiana can score points in bunches, but it can also play some quality defense up front. Still, this is by far the toughest game on IU’s schedule and the Buckeyes just have too much.
-
