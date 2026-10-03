College GameDay Picks College Football’s Winners and Losers in Week 5 Games

Week 5 of the 2026 college football season gets underway today with several consequential matchups taking place across the SEC and Big Ten as three games feature ranked-on-ranked opponents, and now the guys (and gal) on ESPN’s College GameDay have locked in their projections for the biggest games.

Ohio State and Iowa meet at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2017, when the Hawkeyes threw a wrench into the Buckeyes’ national title hopes in a shocking rout, and the worldwide leader in sports is in town to watch the game up close, but several other marquee matchups will help shape the postseason picture in early October.

College GameDay Week 5 Predictions

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Joined by guest picker Caitlin Clark, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking in college football in Week 5...

BYU at TCU: A clean sweep for the Cougars to pull through in this Big 12 road test and stay undefeated.

Cincinnati at Arizona. Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit like the Bearcats to win on the road, while the others take the Wildcats to avoid an 0-2 conference start.

Miami at Clemson: Nobody wants anything to do with Clemson in this matchup, as the Hurricanes and their record-breaking 89 percent passer Darian Mensah land in Death Valley as 15 point favorites.

Washington at USC: Herbstreit bucked the GameDay trend by taking the Huskies to hand a shocking second-straight loss to the Trojans in L.A.

Michigan at Minnesota: Kirk went against the trend again by projecting the Gophers will pull off a huge upset at home against the Wolverines.

Alabama at Mississippi State: Caitlin Clark and Desmond Howard like the Bulldogs to pull out a statement win as touchdown underdogs against the Tide.

Florida at Missouri: The undefeated Gators get a vote of confidence from everyone on College GameDay to pass a road test in SEC competition.

Ohio State at Iowa: Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit are taking the Buckeyes as two touchdown favorites, while Clark naturally went with her alma mater, joined by Desmond Howard in taking Iowa. A shirtless Pat McAfee looked like he was going with the Hawkeyes at first, but surprised everyone by siding with Ohio State.

Who We Like in College Football's Week 5 Games

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Ohio State over Iowa. The books like the Bucks by 21 points, but the Hawkeyes’ defense and home-field advantage are credible threats, and Ohio State’s front seven alignment has not proved it can consistently generate enough pressure in the trenches yet, which should result in a closer game.

Alabama over Mississippi State. Two of college football’s best QBs are on the same field, but Keelon Russell and the Tide might have the more complete team, with a defensive advantage against Kamario Taylor and the insurgent Bulldogs.

Notre Dame over North Carolina. CJ Carr shouldn’t have trouble putting the ball in the air, while the Irish can stop the run efficiently and force the Tar Heels into a vertical passing attack that can’t keep up.

Florida over Missouri. Riding high and undefeated, the Gators boast a formidable rushing attack, but it will be tested by a Mizzou front line that allows under 3 yards per carry, and the Tigers have the targets to test Florida’s secondary deep.

Miami over Clemson. We’re past the point of waiting to see if Clemson performs in these games, especially against a Hurricanes attack that boasts historic passing numbers from Darian Mensah, who is hitting almost 9 in 10 of his throws.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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