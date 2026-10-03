Where is College GameDay This Week? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football Today

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN’s flagship college football program hits the road for the fifth time in the 2026 season, setting up in Big Ten country ahead of a critical conference matchup that finds two ranked teams on the same field in a formidable early test.

College GameDay airs live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Oct. 3 ahead of the massive Big Ten battle between Ohio State and Iowa live from Kinnick Stadium, but plenty of other important matchups are set to kick off today, as well.

College GameDay Comes to Big Ten Country

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For the first time in 20 years, College GameDay is at Iowa again.

And at a perfect time, a week after the Hawkeyes pulled out a gutsy last-second win at ranked Michigan to stay undefeated and better position themselves for contention in the early Big Ten title picture and the College Football Playoff race.

Ohio State returns to Iowa for the first time since 2017, when the Hawkeyes surprisingly obliterated the Buckeyes and their national title aspirations in a stunning 55-24 upset rout, a fate Ryan Day’s team would prefer to avoid as they already have a one-point loss to Texas and other difficult games ahead against ranked Big Ten hopefuls.

Bookmakers do not forsee a repeat occurrence: the Buckeyes are listed as 14.5 point favorites against the Hawkeyes, according to the lines posted at DraftKings.

What’s On For College Football in Week 5

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Another major SEC clash kicks off in the early action as Alabama (-6) goes on the road again to face a real challenge from star quarterback Kamario Taylor and Mississippi State among the cowbells with two teams looking to preserve their perfect conference records.

The other ranked-on-ranked matchup also comes out of the SEC as undefeated and suddenly resurgent Florida (-5.5) puts its perfect mark on the line in a road test against one-loss Missouri, as the Gators come off a statement win against top-five Ole Miss a week ago.

Clemson has one very bad loss in the opener, but gets a golden opportunity to change the narrative around its perceived decline as a program at home against ACC title favorite Miami, whose quarterback, Darian Mensah, is an 89 percent passer with 14 TDs and no picks.

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 3

Where: Iowa City, Ia.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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