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College GameDay Picks for Week 7: Who Is Everyone Picking Today?

College football's Week 7 action is about to get underway, and the boys on College GameDay have locked in their final picks.
James Parks|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six different games will have AP top 25 ranked teams on both sides of the field as the Week 7 college football action gets underway today, setting up another upheaval in the polls midway through the season, and now College GameDay has locked in their picks.

Consequential matchups in the SEC, the Big 12, and the Big Ten will once again force pollsters to reassess the national rankings, and will give College Football Playoff selectors some key information when forming their 12-team bracket in the near future.

College GameDay Week 7 Picks

College GameDay Reveals College Football Predictions for Week 7
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joined by guest picker Steve Young, the former BYU quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, here is who the College GameDay desk is siding with today.

Utah at Colorado

Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: Utah
Steve Young: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Wisconsin at UCLA

Desmond Howard: Wisconsin
Nick Saban: UCLA
Pat McAfee: UCLA
Steve Young: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Penn State at Michigan

Desmond Howard: Michigan
Nick Saban: Michigan
Pat McAfee: Penn State
Steve Young: Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan

Kentucky at Oklahoma

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma
Nick Saban: Oklahoma
Pat McAfee: Kentucky
Steve Young: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Houston

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Nick Saban: Houston
Pat McAfee: Houston
Steve Young: Houston
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State

Mississippi State at LSU

Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: LSU
Pat McAfee: LSU
Steve Young: LSU
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

Missouri at Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Nick Saban: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Steve Young: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri

Alabama at Tennessee

Desmond Howard: Alabama
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Steve Young: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Ohio State at Indiana

Desmond Howard: Indiana
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Indiana
Steve Young: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Notre Dame at BYU

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Steve Young: BYU
Pat McAfee: BYU

Who We Like in College Football's Week 7

College GameDay Picks for Week 7: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State over Indiana. The Hoosiers look more beatable this time around, and their secondary should have some issues containing Jeremiah Smith on a consistent basis.

Texas over Florida. Arch Manning avenges the loss to the Gators, who are facing a three-game losing skid after that great start.

LSU over Mississippi State. Already at two losses, Lane Kiffin’s team has the defense to contain Kamario Taylor and take a needed positive step in SEC play.

Miami over Florida State. Mike Norvell moves one step closer to unemployment against a Hurricanes offense that leads college football in scoring.

Alabama over Tennessee. Bama’s defense has the bodies up front to repel the Vols’ efficient ground game.

Ole Miss over Missouri. Mizzou will test the Rebels’ secondary in Austin Simmons’ return to Oxford, but Trinidad Chambliss outguns him at home.

Notre Dame over BYU. Not having LJ Martin in the backfield deprives the Cougars of a vital playmaker against a strong Irish defense.

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James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

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