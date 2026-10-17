College GameDay Picks for Week 7: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

Six different games will have AP top 25 ranked teams on both sides of the field as the Week 7 college football action gets underway today, setting up another upheaval in the polls midway through the season, and now College GameDay has locked in their picks.

Consequential matchups in the SEC, the Big 12, and the Big Ten will once again force pollsters to reassess the national rankings, and will give College Football Playoff selectors some key information when forming their 12-team bracket in the near future.

College GameDay Week 7 Picks

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Joined by guest picker Steve Young, the former BYU quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, here is who the College GameDay desk is siding with today.

Utah at Colorado

Desmond Howard: Utah

Nick Saban: Utah

Pat McAfee: Utah

Steve Young: Utah

Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Wisconsin at UCLA

Desmond Howard: Wisconsin

Nick Saban: UCLA

Pat McAfee: UCLA

Steve Young: UCLA

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Penn State at Michigan

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Nick Saban: Michigan

Pat McAfee: Penn State

Steve Young: Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan

Kentucky at Oklahoma

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma

Nick Saban: Oklahoma

Pat McAfee: Kentucky

Steve Young: Kentucky

Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Houston

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State

Nick Saban: Houston

Pat McAfee: Houston

Steve Young: Houston

Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State

Mississippi State at LSU

Desmond Howard: LSU

Nick Saban: LSU

Pat McAfee: LSU

Steve Young: LSU

Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

Missouri at Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Ole Miss

Nick Saban: Ole Miss

Pat McAfee: Ole Miss

Steve Young: Ole Miss

Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri

Alabama at Tennessee

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Nick Saban: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Steve Young: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Ohio State at Indiana

Desmond Howard: Indiana

Nick Saban: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Indiana

Steve Young: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Notre Dame at BYU

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

Nick Saban: Notre Dame

Steve Young: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Who We Like in College Football's Week 7

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Ohio State over Indiana. The Hoosiers look more beatable this time around, and their secondary should have some issues containing Jeremiah Smith on a consistent basis.

Texas over Florida. Arch Manning avenges the loss to the Gators, who are facing a three-game losing skid after that great start.

LSU over Mississippi State. Already at two losses, Lane Kiffin’s team has the defense to contain Kamario Taylor and take a needed positive step in SEC play.

Miami over Florida State. Mike Norvell moves one step closer to unemployment against a Hurricanes offense that leads college football in scoring.

Alabama over Tennessee. Bama’s defense has the bodies up front to repel the Vols’ efficient ground game.

Ole Miss over Missouri. Mizzou will test the Rebels’ secondary in Austin Simmons’ return to Oxford, but Trinidad Chambliss outguns him at home.

Notre Dame over BYU. Not having LJ Martin in the backfield deprives the Cougars of a vital playmaker against a strong Irish defense.