College GameDay Picks for Week 7: Who Is Everyone Picking Today?
Six different games will have AP top 25 ranked teams on both sides of the field as the Week 7 college football action gets underway today, setting up another upheaval in the polls midway through the season, and now College GameDay has locked in their picks.
Consequential matchups in the SEC, the Big 12, and the Big Ten will once again force pollsters to reassess the national rankings, and will give College Football Playoff selectors some key information when forming their 12-team bracket in the near future.
College GameDay Week 7 Picks
Joined by guest picker Steve Young, the former BYU quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, here is who the College GameDay desk is siding with today.
Utah at Colorado
Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: Utah
Steve Young: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah
Wisconsin at UCLA
Desmond Howard: Wisconsin
Nick Saban: UCLA
Pat McAfee: UCLA
Steve Young: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin
Penn State at Michigan
Desmond Howard: Michigan
Nick Saban: Michigan
Pat McAfee: Penn State
Steve Young: Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan
Kentucky at Oklahoma
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma
Nick Saban: Oklahoma
Pat McAfee: Kentucky
Steve Young: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Houston
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Nick Saban: Houston
Pat McAfee: Houston
Steve Young: Houston
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State
Mississippi State at LSU
Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: LSU
Pat McAfee: LSU
Steve Young: LSU
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
Missouri at Ole Miss
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Nick Saban: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Steve Young: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri
Alabama at Tennessee
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Steve Young: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama
Ohio State at Indiana
Desmond Howard: Indiana
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Indiana
Steve Young: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State
Notre Dame at BYU
Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Steve Young: BYU
Pat McAfee: BYU
Who We Like in College Football's Week 7
Ohio State over Indiana. The Hoosiers look more beatable this time around, and their secondary should have some issues containing Jeremiah Smith on a consistent basis.
Texas over Florida. Arch Manning avenges the loss to the Gators, who are facing a three-game losing skid after that great start.
LSU over Mississippi State. Already at two losses, Lane Kiffin’s team has the defense to contain Kamario Taylor and take a needed positive step in SEC play.
Miami over Florida State. Mike Norvell moves one step closer to unemployment against a Hurricanes offense that leads college football in scoring.
Alabama over Tennessee. Bama’s defense has the bodies up front to repel the Vols’ efficient ground game.
Ole Miss over Missouri. Mizzou will test the Rebels’ secondary in Austin Simmons’ return to Oxford, but Trinidad Chambliss outguns him at home.
Notre Dame over BYU. Not having LJ Martin in the backfield deprives the Cougars of a vital playmaker against a strong Irish defense.
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.