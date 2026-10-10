College GameDay Picks College Football’s Winners and Losers in Key Week 6 Games

College GameDay is back in SEC country this weekend to take in the marquee Georgia vs. Alabama matchup, but there are plenty other impactful games on tap today that could eventually play a role in shaping the postseason picture down the line.

Alabama is 2-0 against Georgia in their last two regular season meetings, but the Bulldogs avenged last year’s loss in Athens by dominating the Crimson Tide in a 28-7 decision to win the SEC championship in December.

Here are the teams College GameDay is siding with in today’s Week 6 matchups.

College GameDay Picks for Week 6

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Joined by guest picker, former Heisman-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, here is who Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today.

North Carolina at Pitt: Desmond Howard stood alone taking Pitt, while everyone else believes the loss of Mason Heintschel will doom the Panthers at home.

USC at Penn State: Pat McAfee sides with the Nittany Lions at home in the White Out game, but the others like the Trojans’ offense to overcome the challenge on the road.

UCLA at Oregon: Kirk Herbstreit joined Bryce Young in taking the Bruins, one of college football’s best rushing and scoring offenses, to upset the Ducks.

Indiana at Nebraska: Matt Rhule hasn’t defeated an AP ranked team with the Cornhuskers, and no one on GameDay believes he will this time, either.

SEC Matchups Stand Out in Week 6

Texas vs. Oklahoma: A clean sweep for the No. 1 ranked Longhorns against the Sooners’ paltry offensive attack.

South Carolina at Florida: A unanimous decision in favor of the Gators, coming off last week’s ugly loss to Mizzou.

Texas A&M at Missouri: Bryce Young was the only one taking the Aggies, who have just 1 win in 3 games against SEC competition.

LSU at Kentucky: Everyone on College GameDay likes Lane Kiffin’s team to pass this road test against the one-loss Wildcats and avoid falling under .500 in SEC play.

Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction

Nick Saban called Georgia the most complete team in college football. The catch? That was true up to now. But he believes that will end against the Crimson Tide.

“They haven’t played anybody. But they will play somebody tonight, and the Tide will dominate,” Saban said in taking Alabama.

Pat McAfee took a different view, however, projecting that Georgia will upset Alabama and stay undefeated in this road test.

Who We Like in College Football’s Week 6 Games

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Texas over Oklahoma. There are still questions around the Longhorns’ offensive consistency, especially against a great OU front seven, but the Sooners still can’t move the ball.

Indiana over Nebraska. There’s a lot to like in what the 5-0 Cornhuskers have done so far, but they haven’t met an opponent of the Hoosiers’ caliber yet.

Oregon over UCLA. Likewise for the Bruins. They’ve run the ball so well and put up a ton of points, but the Ducks’ defense is a far more formidable obstacle.

LSU over Kentucky. UK wants to prove it can throw a punch against the SEC’s better teams, but the Tigers rush the pass a little too well and the Wildcats aren’t good on the back end defensively.

USC over Penn State. Jayden Maiava and the Trojans’ deep threats should eventually get past the Nittany Lions’ secondary, but it’ll be close early in the White Out.

Georgia over Alabama. Kalen DeBoer has Kirby Smart’s number in the regular season, but the Bulldogs look like the most complete team in college football, and could get the best of the Tide’s secondary enough to win.