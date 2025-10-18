College GameDay picks Alabama-Tennessee, Georgia-Ole Miss games

College Football HQ

James Parks

ESPN’s flagship college football program hit the road again this weekend, as College GameDay pitched its tent in SEC country, as Georgia welcomes Ole Miss in a battle of ranked playoff hopefuls, and now the guys have locked in their predictions for today’s games.

College GameDay was joined by celebrity guest picker, recording artist and four-time Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll, to get a preview of college football’s most consequential games this weekend.

Saturday brings us five head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field, including the one-loss Bulldogs hosting the undefeated Rebels between the hedges.

Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.

College GameDay Week 8 game predictions

Joined by guest picker singer and songwriter Jelly Roll, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today...

Georgia Tech at Duke: A unanimous selection for the Yellow Jackets to avoid the upset on the road against the Blue Devils and stay undefeated.

Texas Tech at Arizona State: Likewise for the Red Raiders, as everyone on College GameDay likes the new Big 12 favorites to stay perfect against the league’s reigning champs on the downswing.

Utah at BYU: Holy War will be declared tonight, and Nick Saban is the only one going with the Utes to go into Provo and hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.

LSU at Vanderbilt: The books call Vandy a narrow favorite at home in this SEC clash, but Saban is still riding with LSU to turn this offense around, while the others are taking the Commodores to make a statement.

Washington at Michigan: Saban once again stood out, taking the Huskies and their potent offense in a big win at the Big House, while the others like the Wolverines to recover from last week’s loss at USC and turn out a victory at home.

USC at Notre Dame: Desmond Howard thinks the Trojans’ offense could have the answer against the Irish defenders on the road, and the others like the Golden Domers to avoid what would be a third loss.

Tennessee at Alabama: Nashville native Jelly Roll is predictably rolling with the Vols against the Crimson Tide, while the rest of College GameDay’s regulars like Bama to make it four straight against ranked SEC opponents.

Ole Miss at Georgia: Everyone is taking the Bulldogs to hold off the undefeated Rebels in this crucial SEC clash.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Ohio State (50)
  2. Miami (13)
  3. Indiana (3)
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. BYU
  16. Missouri
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Virginia
  19. USF
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Memphis
  23. Utah
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Nebraska

