Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 8 college football
ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in SEC country in anticipation of the big showdown between Ole Miss and Georgia from Athens.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Oct. 18 ahead of the Bulldogs’ showdown against the Rebels in one of this weekend’s five games between AP top 25 ranked opponents.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss take center stage
Georgia is looking for a little revenge against Ole Miss after losing this game in a decisive 28-10 victory for the Rebels in Oxford last season.
Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin are more than familiar with one another, both having served together on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
Smart was the defensive coordinator and Kiffin the offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide, both working under Saban at the time.
This marks the 41st time that Georgia has appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay, and the 11th such occasion it has hosted the program.
Georgia is 8-2 all-time in home games on College GameDay and 21-19 overall when featured on the program, according to the school’s game notes.
College GameDay revealed that Nashville based recording artist Jelly Roll, who sang the 2024 college football anthem for ESPN, will appear as the guest game picker this weekend.
What's on for Week 8 college football
Georgia and Ole Miss aren’t the only big-name teams facing off on the same field as we move into the second half of the 2025 regular season.
LSU and Vanderbilt get underway from Nashville in a battle of ranked SEC hopefuls in the early action before some key rivalries kick off later in the day and into the night.
Tennessee pays a visit to Alabama looking to make it two straight and three in the last four in The Third Saturday in October series, as the Crimson Tide has already won three straight games against ranked SEC opponents and wants a fourth.
USC and Notre Dame meet in The Greatest Intersectional Rivalry in College Football, hopefully not for the last time, given the schools don’t currently have a plan in place to play each other after this meeting.
Then the Holy War gets declared under the lights again, with Utah and BYU facing off from Provo, both ranked and each looking to get a leg-up in the competitive Big 12 title race, the Cougars undefeated and the Utes already with one potentially-costly loss.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Oregon and Indiana from the Pacific Northwest, a signature victory for the Hoosiers in a clash between undefeated Big Ten contenders.
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20.
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Oct. 18
Where: Athens, Ga.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network