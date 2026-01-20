College GameDay reveals surprising national championship game predictions

Everything comes down to this moment as college football finally closes the book on the 2025 season and crowns a national champion.

In one corner... don’t call it a Cinderella story, but Indiana has a chance to complete what might be the greatest run for a program ever.

In their way is Miami, a college football blue blood aiming for its sixth national championship and playing for the trophy in its own home stadium.

Never regarded as a football power, Indiana has the second-most losses in college football history, but Curt Cignetti needed just two seasons to go on a 26-2 run and put the program in position for not only its first national title, but what would be the first 16-0 run for any team in 132 years.

The only other time a college football program won all 16 games of any season was Yale, which completed the feat way, way back in 1894.

College GameDay reveals national championship predictions

Desmond Howard

Howard feels like Miami is being disrespected as an underdog given their record 13-win season, and is taking the Hurricanes over the Hoosiers.

Nick Saban

The former Alabama head coach congratulated the Hurricanes for their competitive spirit and their physical play on both lines of scrimmage, taking Miami to upset Indiana, as well.

Marcus Freeman

The head coach of Notre Dame was the guest picker after having his team bounced from the playoff by this Hurricanes team, and he also took Miami over the Hoosiers.

Pat McAfee

McAfee is still siding with the Hoosiers behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

THE FINAL PICKS OF THE SEASON ARE IN!

▪️ @DesmondHoward stays rockin with The U 🙌

▪️ Coach Saban pulling out the Miami hat 👀

▪️ Marcus Freeman isn't giving Miami bulletin board material 😅

