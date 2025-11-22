College GameDay hosts make bold Week 13 college football predictions
ESPN’s most popular college football program hit the road again this weekend, as College GameDay pitched its tent in the Pacific Northwest, with Oregon looking to take another step towards the playoff against insurgent threat USC in a battle of ranked Big Ten postseason hopefuls today.
College GameDay was joined by former Oregon football star and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota to get a preview of college football’s most consequential games kicking off this weekend.
Saturday brings us two head-to-head matchups involving CFP ranked teams on the same field, including the Ducks and Trojans squaring off.
Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s biggest games.
College GameDay Week 13 predictions
Joined by guest picker Marcus Mariota, here is who Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today
Harvard at Yale
Desmond Howard: Harvard
Nick Saban: Harvard
Pat McAfee: Harvard
Marcus Mariota: Harvard
Kirk Herbstreit: Harvard
Cal at Stanford
Howard: Cal
Saban: Cal
McAfee: Cal
Mariota: Cal
Herbstreit: Cal
Washington at UCLA
Howard: Washington
Saban: Washington
McAfee: UCLA
Mariota: UCLA
Herbstreit: Washington
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
Howard: Georgia Tech
Saban: Georgia Tech
McAfee: Georgia Tech
Mariota: Georgia Tech
Herbstreit: Georgia Tech
BYU at Cincinnati
Howard: BYU
Saban: BYU
McAfee: Cincinnati
Mariota: BYU
Herbstreit: Cincinnati
Missouri at Oklahoma
Howard: Oklahoma
Saban: Oklahoma
McAfee: Missouri
Mariota: Missouri
Herbstreit: Oklahoma
USC at Oregon
Howard: Oregon
Saban: Oregon
McAfee: Oregon
Mariota: Oregon
Herbstreit: Oregon
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site last weekend for the big Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh game from the Steel City, where the Fighting Irish handled Pitt to stay in the College Football Playoff race.
Home teams have fared well with College GameDay in town, going 8-4 in the dozen regular season matchups so far, although Oregon was one of the four teams that lost.
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pitt, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7