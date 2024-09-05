College Football HQ

Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, prediction, 2024 college football game odds, lines

Expert picks and predictions for Colorado vs. Nebraska in this Week 2 college football game.

What the experts predict as the Colorado Buffaloes meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The second week of the 2024 college football season brings us the second of a home-and-home matchup between Big Ten and Big 12 rivals, as the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Saturday's action heading into Week 2.

  • Colorado pulled out a close win over North Dakota State as Travis Hunter scored three touchdowns
  • Dylan Raiola posted 2 TD passes in his debut for the Cornhuskers in a big win over UTEP

What do the experts make of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model is projecting the game.

Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, predictions

Nebraska odds

The computers are favoring the Cornhuskers, who are projected to win the game in 60.1 percent of its most recent simulations.

Colorado odds

Conversely, the Buffaloes came out the winner in the remaining 39.9 of sims.

Point spread

Nebraska is the 7.5 point favorite against Colorado, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 58.5 points for the game.

Nebraska predictions

The index forecasts that the Cornhuskers will win 7.3 games this season, coming in at No. 33 on the computer's 134-team rankings, and have an 8.4 percent chance to win the Big Ten title.

Colorado predictions

The computers project the Buffaloes will win 6.6 games this season, placing No. 38 on the computer's 134-team rankings this week, and have a 3.5 percent chance to win the Big 12.

Score projection?

The index expects that Nebraska will be 2 points better than Colorado on any field in both teams' current composition, not enough to cover this line. Colorado +7.5

Nebraska vs. Colorado game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: NBC network

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

-

Published
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

