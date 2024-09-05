Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, prediction, 2024 college football game odds, lines
The second week of the 2024 college football season brings us the second of a home-and-home matchup between Big Ten and Big 12 rivals, as the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Saturday's action heading into Week 2.
- Colorado pulled out a close win over North Dakota State as Travis Hunter scored three touchdowns
- Dylan Raiola posted 2 TD passes in his debut for the Cornhuskers in a big win over UTEP
What do the experts make of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model is projecting the game.
Colorado vs. Nebraska picks, predictions
Nebraska odds
The computers are favoring the Cornhuskers, who are projected to win the game in 60.1 percent of its most recent simulations.
Colorado odds
Conversely, the Buffaloes came out the winner in the remaining 39.9 of sims.
Point spread
Nebraska is the 7.5 point favorite against Colorado, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 58.5 points for the game.
Nebraska predictions
The index forecasts that the Cornhuskers will win 7.3 games this season, coming in at No. 33 on the computer's 134-team rankings, and have an 8.4 percent chance to win the Big Ten title.
Colorado predictions
The computers project the Buffaloes will win 6.6 games this season, placing No. 38 on the computer's 134-team rankings this week, and have a 3.5 percent chance to win the Big 12.
Score projection?
The index expects that Nebraska will be 2 points better than Colorado on any field in both teams' current composition, not enough to cover this line. Colorado +7.5
Nebraska vs. Colorado game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: NBC network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams