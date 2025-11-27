David Pollack picks Egg Bowl winner between Ole Miss-Mississippi State in Week 14 matchup
The Egg Bowl is set for Friday, and this year’s installment of the storied rivalry is fraught with outside drama that rivals the action on the field. The sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, holding a 10-1 record, travel to Starkville knowing a victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs is necessary to keep their College Football Playoff hopes firmly in place. The Rebels are aiming for a historic 11-win regular season finish.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) have powerful motivation of their own. A win would make them bowl eligible in head coach Jeff Lebby’s second season, while simultaneously acting as the ultimate spoiler.
The contest is made even more combustible by the constant speculation surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, whose potential move to vacancies at the Florida Gators or LSU Tigers has dominated the national conversation.
Amidst the swirling rumors and intense pressure, ESPN analyst David Pollack offered a definitive take on the outcome. Speaking on the See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack sided firmly with the Rebels, arguing that the experience and talent of their veteran quarterback and the strength of their defensive front will allow them to overcome the road environment and secure the victory.
Trinidad Chambliss Poise Secures David Pollack’s Ole Miss Prediction
Pollack immediately targeted Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the single most critical factor in the rivalry's outcome. The analyst acknowledged the difficulty of playing in the cowbell-driven atmosphere but concluded that Chambliss is simply too composed to be rattled by the moment.
“I don’t see how State wins,” Pollack declared. “The cowbell at home, the noise, like that’s going to play a part in this football game. But I don’t see Trinidad Chambliss flinching. I’ve not seen anything in him that makes me think he’ll flinch.”
The analyst pointed to Chambliss’s unusual path, which included a national championship at the Division II level and time in major college venues. “I’ve seen him go to Athens, Georgia. Chambliss is a dude,” Pollack continued.
“He’s just been there, done that. He’s bought the T-shirt. He’s bought the hat. I just don’t think the moment’s too big for him. I think his calm, his experience, his running is way too much for this Mississippi State defense.”
Pollack also addressed the noise surrounding coach Lane Kiffin, suggesting that the coach’s reputation actually serves to insulate the team from the coaching rumors. “I do feel like with Lane, the distractions are limited a little bit more because he’s always a distraction,” Pollack noted. “I think they’re kind of used to it.”
For the Mississippi State Bulldogs to make the game competitive, Pollack insisted the offensive line must find a way to protect quarterback Blake Shapen, a challenging task given their struggles this season.
“The only way that happens is if Mississippi State can protect Shapen because their offensive line is not good,” Pollack argued. “That dude, every time I watch him, I feel bad for Shapen because he gets hit so much.”
Finally, Pollack praised the Ole Miss Rebels’ defensive unit, particularly their run defense and defensive line. He concluded that the Rebels’ strength in the trenches will force the Mississippi State Bulldogs to beat them exclusively through the air, something he does not think they have the resources to achieve.
The Rebels are on the road to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.