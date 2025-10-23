David Pollack gives score prediction, winner in Ole Miss-Oklahoma matchup
The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners enter Week 9 with matching 6-1 records and identical goals: staying alive in the SEC title race. Both have playoff hopes, but only one will emerge from Saturday’s matchup in Norman with control of its path forward.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has turned his defense into one of the most dominant units in college football. The Sooners lead the nation in total defense and sacks while allowing just 9.4 points per game. That production has fueled Oklahoma’s rise to No. 13 in the rankings and made them a 5.5-point favorite at home.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin brings one of the most explosive offenses in the country to town. The Rebels average 37.4 points per game behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy, and tight end Dae’Quan Wright. But after surrendering 43 points to Georgia last week, Ole Miss faces its toughest defensive test yet.
On the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack gave a confident pick for how this matchup will play out.
Pollack Predicts Oklahoma to Win and Cover Against Ole Miss
Pollack said he believes Oklahoma’s defense will be the difference, pointing to Venables’ pressure schemes and Ole Miss’ inconsistency on the ground. “I actually think they do. I think OU wins this football game,” Pollack said. “Them being at home, I think their coverage, because of the pressure, will look different. I do not think the running game, which was abandoned last week by Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, can be abandoned versus Venables.”
He emphasized that Ole Miss must stay balanced to have a chance, saying, “You cannot do that versus OU. It is going to end badly. I think Oklahoma is going to take care of business this week. I got it 27–17. I actually think Oklahoma is going to roll.”
Pollack’s cohost Brent Rollins agreed that the loser could fall out of playoff contention given the remaining SEC schedule. With Oklahoma at home and Venables’ unit surging, Pollack’s pick aligns with the betting model, which projects the Sooners to win 27–22.
Quarterback John Mateer will look to build on his 1,567 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns, while running back Tory Blaylock leads the Sooners with 391 rushing yards. On defense, linemen R Mason Thomas and Taylor Wein anchor a front that averages four sacks per game, matching up against an Ole Miss offensive line that has allowed just one per outing.
Pollack believes Oklahoma will take care of business in Norman as the Sooners host the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.