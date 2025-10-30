David Pollack predicts major college football upset in top-25 matchup
ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Salt Lake City on Saturday, but one of its former analysts is expecting fireworks long after the morning show ends. On the latest episode of See Ball Get Ball, David Pollack predicted Cincinnati will upset Utah in the late-night matchup between top-25 Big 12 teams.
Pollack acknowledged Utah’s home-field advantage and physical brand of football but said the Bearcats have the quarterback capable of changing the game’s trajectory. He praised Brendan Sorsby’s efficiency and playmaking ability, citing his blend of accuracy and rushing strength as a key difference. Pollack added, “I know Utah is favored, and Cincinnati is the underdog. But I’m impressed enough with Sorsby that I’ll go with Cincinnati. I think the Cincinnati Bearcats win.”
The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Utah enters 6-2 and ranks among the nation’s top teams in rushing offense and total defense. Cincinnati sits at 7-1 with one of college football’s most balanced offenses and a defense built around linebacker Jake Gold. Both teams are 6-2 against the spread this season.
David Pollack Praises Brendan Sorsby Ahead Of Cincinnati-Utah Showdown
Pollack said this is the moment for Sorsby to elevate his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation. “You’ve got to go beat a team like Utah, where you’re not favored. They’re physical. This is the kind of game where you can create that Heisman moment,” Pollack said. He also noted Sorsby’s advanced metrics, ranking second in overall quarterback grade and third in passing grade under pressure per PFF.
Cincinnati’s offense averages 437.6 yards and 38.3 points per game, powered by Sorsby’s 19 touchdown passes and just one interception. Wide receiver Cyrus Allen and running back Evan Pryor complement the attack, while the Bearcats’ offensive line has been one of the most consistent in the Big 12.
Utah will counter with a defense that ranks seventh nationally in pass defense and ninth in scoring defense, led by edge rusher John Henry Daley, who has 9.5 sacks this season. On offense, the Utes rely heavily on their rushing game, averaging 267.1 yards per contest. Quarterback uncertainty remains with both Byrd Ficklin and Devin Dampier dealing with injuries.
Pollack called Utah “a heavy favorite” but said the Bearcats’ physicality and confidence under Sorsby could make the difference. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN from Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes will host No. 17 Cincinnati on Saturday night.