The college football transfer portal window is shaping up for another cycle of madness. As of Sunday evening and Monday morning, two of the nation's most well-known quarterbacks announced that they'll be entering the portal with an eye out for a new home in 2026. The most recent to make the plunge is veteran Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby.

In two seasons as the Bearcats' starter, Sorsby put up nearly identical 2,800-yard passing seasons as the team posted an even 12-12 record during his 24 appearances. Following the end of the regular season, Sorsby has now announced his intention to transfer. However, he originally attended Indiana and left the same offseason current coach Curt Cignetti was hired after he had thrown for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Hoosiers in 2023.

Now, reports are that Sorsby could reunite with Indiana or even join up with another current College Football Playoff team. Matt Zenitz, college football insider for CBS sports, noted shortly after news of Sorsby's departure that both Indiana and Texas Tech are schools to watch for the coveted Cincy QB.

"Sources have mentioned to Chris Hummer and me that Texas Tech and Indiana could be among the schools of interest for Cincinnati QB transfer Brendan Sorsby," Zenitz wrote in a post on X. "It’s also still possible Sorsby could head to the NFL. Would have a shot to go in the first couple rounds if he turns pro."

Brendan Sorsby background

Sorsby has ample experience under his belt at the power conference level of college football and could very well be a safe mid-round quarterback pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps where a Dillon Gabriel ended up. However, with one more year remaining to still prove himself further, Sorsby could take off for a contender and try to live than Fernando Mendoza path — and perhaps literally!

For his career, Brendan Sorsby has tossed for more than 7,000 yards between his Cincinnati and Indiana stops. He also has 60 career touchdown passes vs. 18 interceptions, and 82 total touchdowns once you add his 22 scores with his feet. Sorsby has notched just under 1,300 rushing yards as well. This is a do-it-all quarterback, and alongside Florida's DJ Lagway, one of the top QB options now in the portal.

It's no wonder that two of the CFP's top-four seeds are reportedly curious about the Bearcat quarterback. He's smart, good on his legs, has a strong, accurate arm, and has a ton of reps in power conference spotlight. After the work Indiana did getting Mendoza into the NFL discussion and helping him win the Heisman Trophy, plus Sorsby's own IU history, you'd think that's the ideal partnership if both sides are open to it.

