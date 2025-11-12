David Pollack calls for major SEC upset between ranked programs in Week 12
Saturday’s matchup in Tuscaloosa carries heavy playoff implications and an unexpected prediction from one of college football’s most outspoken analysts. During See Ball Get Ball on Wednesday, former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker and ESPN analyst David Pollack picked the Oklahoma Sooners to upset the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.
It’s a bold call given Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak under head coach Kalen DeBoer and their No. 4 national ranking. Oklahoma, ranked No. 11 and 7-2 overall, has yet to face a top-four opponent away from Norman during Brent Venables’ tenure. But the Sooners come in rested after a bye week and a gritty road win at Tennessee.
Pollack reminded viewers that Oklahoma spoiled Alabama’s playoff hopes last season with a dominant 24-3 win in Norman. “The revenge factor has to be good,” he said. “They’ve faced seven times and Oklahoma leads four, two, and one. This one’s going to be really close.”
David Pollack Picks the Upset: Oklahoma Over Alabama
Pollack said his confidence in the Sooners starts with the defensive front. “The reason I think Boomer Sooner is gonna win is because they got the pass rush, man,” he said. “They got the dudes up front with Stone and R. Mason Thomas and Halton — guys that can get to a one-dimensional Alabama offense.”
He predicted an Oklahoma win, citing the Crimson Tide’s vulnerability against mobile quarterbacks. “If you’ve watched them throughout the season, they struggle with running quarterbacks,” Pollack said. “John Mateer’s probably a better runner right now than he is a thrower.”
Oklahoma’s defense ranks No. 7 nationally in total yards allowed, holding opponents to just 264.2 per game. Venables’ defense will be tested by Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who has thrown for 2,461 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception. Pollack believes the Sooners’ balance and pressure up front could keep Simpson off rhythm long enough to steal the game.
Alabama’s offense averages 403.1 yards per game, while Oklahoma’s strength lies in its top-five rushing defense. If Venables’ front seven can limit Jamarion Miller and contain Simpson’s passing efficiency, the Sooners could follow last year’s formula for success.
Pollack’s parting shot summed it up: “Boomer freaking Sooner, 24-20, over Bama.”
The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.