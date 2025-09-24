David Pollack picks Ohio State-Washington winner on Saturday
The showdown between the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the undefeated Washington Huskies headlines Week 5, and college football analyst David Pollack offered his pick on the See Ball Get Ball podcast. With both teams 3-0 entering Saturday’s contest in Seattle, the matchup brings together one of the nation’s stingiest defenses against one of its most explosive offenses.
Pollack acknowledged Washington’s recent dominance at home and the energy expected inside Husky Stadium. He pointed to their streak of 22 consecutive home victories and the Huskies’ ability to overwhelm opponents with speed, balance and tempo. The Huskies, led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and running back Jonah Coleman, rank No. 2 in the country in scoring at 55.7 points per game. Even so, Pollack leaned on Ohio State’s pedigree and defensive might when giving his prediction.
“I’ve got Ohio State 31, Washington 24,” Pollack said. “I think it’s an under 7-point game. That’s how good I think Washington is.”
Pollack Sees Tight Matchup Between Buckeyes and Huskies
Pollack praised Washington’s offensive production, noting their ability to score touchdowns on nearly every drive in multiple games this season. He credited head coach Jedd Fisch for building a balanced attack that keeps defenses guessing. Williams Jr. has paired with wide receiver Denzel Boston and Coleman to give the Huskies playmakers across the field. Washington has also been able to protect their quarterback more effectively than a year ago, which has unlocked a higher level of offensive balance.
“Washington’s scoring has been ridiculous — 56 points per game, only Florida State is higher in the FBS,” Pollack said. “They’ve been lighting it up. Demond Williams Jr. showed out, and you mentioned him before the season. We talked about that trio with Boston and Coleman. Protecting him was the key, and they’ve done it way better than a year ago.”
On the other side, Pollack acknowledged that Ohio State’s defense will be tested like never before this season. The Buckeyes have given up just 16 points in three games while holding opponents scoreless in the red zone.
Linebacker Arvell Reese and the defensive front have generated consistent pressure, and multiple players have contributed to the team’s 17 tackles for loss through three games. This production will be crucial against Washington’s dual-threat quarterback.
Rollins Expects Higher-Scoring Battle
Brent Rollins, co-host of the podcast, took a slightly different view of the matchup. While Pollack projected a one-score game with defensive stops on both sides, Rollins predicted a shootout favoring the Buckeyes.
“I’ve got this as a shootout. Ohio State 45, Washington 30,” Rollins said. “I think it’s bombs away. Julian Sayin is 9-for-9 on throws of 20-plus yards — 394 yards, 16 touchdowns, no picks. Leads the nation in completion percentage. There’s going to be fireworks.”
Rollins highlighted Ohio State’s offensive firepower, particularly Sayin’s efficiency and the emergence of freshman running back Bo Jackson. He also noted the improvements across Ohio State’s defensive line and linebacker play, but emphasized that Washington’s ability to move the ball will likely force both teams into a high-scoring contest.
Pollack and Rollins agreed that Washington has the tools to challenge Ohio State, but both ultimately sided with the Buckeyes to come away with a road victory.
The Buckeyes will face Washington on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.