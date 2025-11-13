David Pollack predicts final score, winner of Texas-Georgia game
The spotlight shifts to Athens as one of college football’s marquee matchups arrives this weekend. The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will meet under the lights at Sanford Stadium, a clash that could shape the playoff field. Both teams have everything to gain, and everything to lose. Georgia sits at 8-1, while Texas enters 7-2 and surging after four straight wins.
On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, former Georgia All-American and college football analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on the high-stakes meeting. He didn’t shy away from confidence in his alma mater, pointing to Georgia’s balance and consistency as decisive advantages. With quarterback Gunner Stockton leading a versatile attack and a defense that stifles the run, Pollack believes the Bulldogs have the necessary edge.
Pollack’s comments weren’t dismissive of Texas. He acknowledged Arch Manning’s recent progress and Texas’ defensive prowess, but his tone suggested a clear belief that Georgia’s structure and depth would prove too much in Athens. His final score prediction was definitive: Georgia 24, Texas 17.
David Pollack Explains Why Georgia Holds The Edge Over Texas
Pollack’s breakdown focused on the differences in support around each quarterback. “When you look at the help, the surrounding help, Georgia’s got it,” he said. “The run game’s really going, and Gunner contributes to that too. You can ask him to do that more and more in big games when you really need it. Georgia wins this. They’re in the College Football Playoff. Yes. They’re in.”
He questioned whether Texas could generate any ground game at all, saying their struggles in that area have been a season-long concern. “They haven’t been good at it at all,” he said. “You’re playing on the road, which is another element to throw into that.”
Pollack noted that Manning must deliver a Heisman-caliber performance for Texas to have a chance, emphasizing how narrow the margin will be. “You’ve got to get the ball out quick to your guys in stride consistently,” he said. “You can’t miss, man.”
Statistically, Georgia has outperformed Texas in multiple areas. The Bulldogs average 435.8 yards of offense per game and rank 10th nationally in time of possession. Texas, despite ranking second in rush defense, has been inconsistent on offense and penalty-prone, averaging over 66 penalty yards per game. For Pollack, those details reinforce why Georgia remains the more complete team entering Saturday night.
The Bulldogs will host the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.