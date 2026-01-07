Arch Manning in danger of losing Texas playmaker to multiple major college football teams

Texas quarterback Arch Manning may be throwing to multiple new receivers when the Longhorns open the season on Sept. 5, against Texas State. College football rumors are heating up and a Texas playmaker has plenty of suitors in the transfer portal.

Ohio State has no shortage of wide receivers, but the Buckeyes are already on the prowl for more wideouts to pair with Jeremiah Smith. Texas wideout DeAndre Moore is being linked to Ohio State as well as Deion Sanders' Colorado in the latest college football transfer portal news.

ARCH MANNING 49-YARD TOUCHDOWN TO DEANDRE MOORE JR. 🔥



STOOD IN THE POCKET AND DELIVERED A DART 🎯 pic.twitter.com/TaTNIteEIs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2024

"Moore, Texas’ second-leading receiver last season, is a reliable, consistent pass catcher and has a lot of suitors," The Athletic's Antonio Morales and Sam Khan detailed on Wednesday. "Colorado, Ohio State, Kentucky and Louisville are all contenders."

Here's what you need to know about the college football rumors amid all the rapid portal movement.

Texas WR DeAndre Moore's NIL Value is $546,000 amid transfer portal interest

Moore has posted 11 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Texas. The wide receiver notched 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns in 11 appearances during the 2025 season for the Longhorns.

Prior to joining Texas, Moore was a four-star high school prospect out of Bellflower (Calif.). Moore was rated as a top-20 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. In addition to Texas, Moore landed offers from other notable programs including Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Florida and Miami.

Former Texas WR Deandre Moore has arrived for his official visit to Ohio state pic.twitter.com/J0YsbaiNBF — Swish (@swishxvibes) January 4, 2026

Wherever Moore goes next, the receiver is expected to land a lucrative deal. Moore's projected NIL value is $546,000, per On3.

Ohio State and Colorado among the teams linked to Texas WR DeAndre Moore in transfer portal rumors

Ohio State is looking to replace star wideout Carnell Tate who is headed to the NFL draft. Head coach Ryan Day was left searching for answers after the Buckeyes' loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff.

“I’ve got to look at it all and figure out what that was and what that is because it’s not good enough,” Day said after the loss, per The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson. “So we’ll look at it all. We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to do better.”

Meanwhile, Sanders is coming off a disappointing 3-9 season at Colorado, which included just one conference win in the Big 12. The Buffs found it challenging to replace the production of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and other key players last season.

Texas WR transfer DeAndre Moore reppin’ the Buffs on his visit 🦬 pic.twitter.com/CKrnAlTSm9 — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) January 7, 2026

Texas QB Arch Manning will not enter the 2026 NFL draft

One thing that is certain is Manning will be back in Austin in 2026, even if his offensive targets remain in flux. Texas has three wideouts in the transfer portal, including Moore. After a slow start, Manning found his footing, but the star quarterback is not heading to the NFL draft with plenty left to prove.

"He's a young man who's gotten better as the season's gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Manning following the Longhorns' final game, per ESPN.

"I would think he's going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he's got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish."