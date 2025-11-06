David Pollack predicts LSU-Alabama winner in Week 11
Alabama and LSU will meet in one of the SEC’s most tradition-rich rivalries Saturday night, and college football analyst David Pollack has made his pick. Speaking on his See Ball, Get Ball podcast, Pollack backed the Crimson Tide to prevail at home, citing Alabama’s defensive consistency and LSU’s offensive uncertainty.
Pollack detailed how Alabama’s offense has leaned heavily on the passing game but questioned whether the Tide can sustain that approach if cold weather affects their rhythm. Still, he believes the Crimson Tide’s defense, which has steadily improved throughout the season, gives them the edge. “I’ll take Alabama, especially being at home. It just makes sense to take Alabama,” Pollack said.
The matchup features two programs heading in opposite directions. Alabama (7-1) enters ranked No. 4 and riding momentum after a win over South Carolina, while LSU (5-3) is coming off a lopsided loss to Texas A&M that led to coaching changes. Interim coach Frank Wilson will make his debut in a challenging road environment under the lights in Tuscaloosa.
David Pollack Cites Alabama’s Balance, LSU’s Offensive Struggles
Pollack pointed to LSU’s offensive regression as the deciding factor. He questioned whether quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers’ struggling run game can sustain drives against Alabama’s top-20 defense. “The scoring for LSU has been such a disaster this year. Watching them play offense, it’s fallen off a cliff,” Pollack said. “Last year, Garrett Nussmeier threw for over 300 yards a game. This year, he’s at 220. It’s night and day.”
He noted that Alabama’s defensive identity has “ascended,” while LSU’s offensive line issues and lack of explosive plays have been difficult to overcome. “Your guess is as good as mine what you’re going to get from LSU,” Pollack said. “They have to get their balance back, but they haven’t been able to do it.”
Pollack also highlighted the matchup in the trenches, emphasizing that LSU’s pass rush ranks 11th in the SEC with only 17 sacks. “To beat Alabama, you’d better have a pass rush,” he said. “You have to affect the quarterback, and LSU hasn’t consistently rushed the passer well.”
Alabama averages 410.5 yards per game behind quarterback Ty Simpson, while LSU’s offense has dipped to just 25.5 points per game. The Tide’s red zone defense and turnover margin both rank among the nation’s best, key factors Pollack expects to matter in what he sees as a decisive Alabama victory.
The Crimson Tide will host LSU on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.