2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 11: Who’s In and Who’s Out
The AFC West was a tale of two stories on Sunday.
In Denver, the Broncos showed the world that they can beat more than a few bad teams, handling the Chiefs 22–19 on a last-second Wil Lutz field goal. Bo Nix threw for 295 yards while the defense forced Patrick Mahomes into a red-zone interception, holding Kansas City’s explosive attack to 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Chargers went across the country to play the Jaguars and never showed up. Los Angeles lost 35–6 in humiliating fashion, with Justin Herbert failing to throw for 100 yards before mercifully being benched in the fourth quarter for Trey Lance. With the loss, the Chargers fell to 7–4 and sit two games back of the surging Broncos, who have won eight consecutive games.
In the NFC, the Rams earned a key win over the Seahawks, benefitting from four Sam Darnold interceptions. Los Angeles is now 8–2 and has the NFC’s best record while Matthew Stafford battles it out for MVP honors with 27 touchdown passes against two interceptions.
AFC: Who’s In
No. 1: Denver Broncos
Record: 9–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 92%
The Broncos beat the Chiefs in another thriller, putting them in the top spot of the AFC this late in the season for the first time since 2015. That year, Denver beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
No. 2: Indianapolis Colts
Record: 8–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 98%
Indianapolis is on a bye week after beating the Falcons in Germany. Next week, the Colts visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
No. 3: New England Patriots
Record: 9–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 1
Playoff probability: 99%
The Patriots won their eighth consecutive game, handling the Jets on Thursday night. New England has only one above-.500 team remaining on its schedule, hosting the Bills in December after its bye.
No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 6–4
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 44%
Pittsburgh was able to blow out the Bengals, but Aaron Rodgers could miss time with a broken left wrist. If Rodgers can’t go, it’ll be Mason Rudolph getting the nod as the Steelers play the Bears next weekend in Chicago.
No. 5: Buffalo Bills
Record: 7–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 92%
Josh Allen threw two interceptions but also accounted for six touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) in a 44–32 win over the Buccaneers. Buffalo remains 1.5 games back of the Patriots in the AFC East, but this week goes to Houston for a Thursday night matchup.
No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 7–4
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 79%
Despite losing 35–6 to the Jaguars, Los Angeles remains in second place in the AFC West, 1.5 games ahead of the third-place team, going into its bye. That said, the road ahead is challenging, with games against the Eagles, Chiefs, Texans and Broncos.
No. 7: Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 6–4
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 39%
Jacksonville got the aforementioned blowout win over the Chargers and now leads the Chiefs by a game (along with the Ravens and Texans) with a tiebreaker in hand for the final spot in the AFC playoff picture. Next up? The Cardinals.
NFC: Who’s In
No. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Record: 8–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 94%
Los Angeles has key wins over San Francisco and Seattle in consecutive weeks and looks like the team to beat in the NFC alongside the Eagles. The Rams are clearly in the driver’s seat for the NFC West title, leading the Niners by a game with no games remaining between the two.
No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 7–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 98%
The Eagles are hosting the Lions on Sunday Night Football. This space will be updated after that game ends.
No. 3: Chicago Bears
Record: 7–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 6
Playoff probability: 32%
Chicago has pulled out magical wins over the Bengals, Giants and Vikings in the final minutes over the past three weeks. That said, Chicago looks like a strong bet for the playoffs, and could see Mason Rudolph next week when the Steelers visit.
No. 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 6–4
Remaining opponents above .500: 2
Playoff probability: 93%
The Buccaneers need to start playing better. Tampa Bay has won only once in its past four games. While the NFC South doesn’t appear to be in any danger, the Buccaneers haven’t been able to keep pace for a top seed.
No. 5: Seattle Seahawks
Record: 7–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 91%
With a chance to jump over the Rams by a full game in the NFC West, Seattle lost 21–19 as Sam Darnold threw four interceptions. The Seahawks remain in a good position and will see Los Angeles later in the year, but fall into the wild-card category.
No. 6: Detroit Lions
Record: 6–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 77%
The Lions are visiting the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. This space will be updated after that game ends.
No. 7: Green Bay Packers
Record: 6–3–1
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 88%
Green Bay is without Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed and Elgton Jenkins, among others, due to injuries. Still, the Packers found a way on Sunday, winning 27–20 in New York to stay in the playoff picture.