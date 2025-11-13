David Pollack predicts score, road underdog upset against top-12 opponent
The Week 12 slate in college football brings a late-night Big 12 matchup between two teams fighting for positioning and respect. The TCU Horned Frogs travel to Provo to face the No. 12 BYU Cougars in a game that carries postseason implications for both teams.
On Wednesday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball Podcast, college football analyst David Pollack gave his full confidence to the road underdog. After dissecting the Cougars’ recent struggles, Pollack predicted a bounce-back performance from TCU against one of the Big 12’s most balanced teams.
“I got this one 27–24, super close, back and forth possibly,” Pollack said. “I got another upset. I got TCU winning the football game.”
Pollack explained that his pick came down to offensive explosiveness and matchup problems for BYU’s secondary. He praised TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who has thrown for 2,690 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, as well as the team’s deep group of receivers.
“They have an explosive offense and they got explosive playmakers, explosive receivers that can win on the outside,” Pollack said. “If you haven’t seen Eric McAlister, he’s the Big 12 leader in receiving yards for a reason. Yeah. I mean, he’s really good. Dwyer’s good. Like they’re good on the outside.”
David Pollack Cites TCU’s Offensive Weapons as Difference-Makers
That firepower could prove crucial against a BYU defense that ranks 16th nationally in scoring but gave up 29 points in last week’s loss to Texas Tech. The Cougars’ decision to play more man coverage created openings that TCU may be better equipped to exploit.
“BYU got aggressive, played more man-to-man. Like, are they gonna be able to do that against TCU? I don’t think you will with those weapons,” Pollack added. “Those weapons on the outside will sting you if you choose to do that.”
BYU’s defensive identity remains tied to its physical front seven, anchored by linebacker Jack Kelly and safety Faletau Satuala, who have been central to limiting big plays. Still, Pollack noted the challenge of defending a passing game that ranks ninth in the FBS at 303.4 yards per game.
On offense, BYU leans heavily on quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin, a tandem responsible for more than 1,600 combined rushing and passing yards. The Cougars will look to control the clock after managing just seven points against Texas Tech.
Pollack’s prediction suggests confidence in TCU’s ability to rebound from its own 20-17 loss to Iowa State. “TCU should be in this race,” he said. “They shouldn’t have lost to Iowa State, but they did.”
The Horned Frogs will now look to back up Pollack’s upset call when they face BYU in Provo on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.