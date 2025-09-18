David Pollack predicts winner of Arizona State-Baylor game
Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of See Ball Get Ball, college football analyst David Pollack and co-host Brent Rollins broke down the Week 4 matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears. Both believe the game will be close, but Pollack sees Arizona State pulling the upset on the road.
The meeting marks the first time the two schools will face as Big 12 rivals. Baylor enters 2-1 with wins over SMU and Samford after an opening loss to Auburn. Arizona State sits at 2-1 as well, having bounced back from a setback against Mississippi State with a victory over Texas State. With both teams still searching for consistency, Saturday’s game could serve as an early-season measuring stick.
Pollack, while praising Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, leaned toward the Sun Devils. He pointed to Arizona State’s ceiling as being higher and quarterback Sam Leavitt’s athleticism as a potential difference maker. His official score prediction was Arizona State 31-27.
Arizona State’s Potential With Sam Leavitt At Quarterback
Pollack emphasized that Leavitt has the talent to make dynamic plays but has been forcing the issue too often. “He can make dynamic plays, but he wants to make too many dynamic plays right now,” Pollack said. “I want him to make the simple plays. Don’t be the hero all the time.”
Leavitt remains central to Arizona State’s success. Despite the loss of star running back Cameron Skattebo, the Sun Devils continue to lean on their ground game. Three different backs have contributed alongside Leavitt’s mobility, giving head coach Kenny Dillingham flexibility.
But production in the passing game outside of Jordyn Tyson has been inconsistent, an issue Pollack says must be solved if Arizona State wants to contend in the Big 12.
Rollins added that the Sun Devils simply need to run the ball more. Last year the offense was built on a 52 percent run rate, but this season that number has dipped below 50. “They’ve been very successful running the ball. They just need to use it more,” Rollins said.
Baylor’s Home Advantage And Robertson’s Hot Start
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson ranks second nationally in passing yards, giving the Bears a legitimate strength against Arizona State’s defense. His production has been streaky, though, and key tight end Michael Trigg is battling injury. If Trigg is limited, Baylor could struggle to exploit matchups downfield.
Pollack noted that Arizona State’s defense under coordinator Brian Ward is built to make teams drive the length of the field. That style could frustrate Robertson if Baylor’s playmakers are not at full strength.
“Sawyer’s done a good job,” Pollack said. “But Arizona State’s best potential is higher than Baylor’s.”
Both Pollack and Rollins picked the Sun Devils, citing better upside and more playmaking talent, even as the Bears remain a slight favorite at home. Arizona State will visit Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.