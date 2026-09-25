David Pollack Predicts Winner of Texas-Tennessee

A college football Saturday loaded with six matchups between top 25 teams starts early as No. 1 Texas visits No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET.

Texas has already had a spotlight showdown this month, staging an incredible fourth quarter comeback to stun then-No. 1 Ohio State, but the Longhorns (3-0) haven't been on the road yet.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has built some confidence through its own 3-0 start behind impressive play from true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon, but the Volunteers haven't faced much competition yet.

So this Texas-Tennessee clash in Knoxville (televised on ABC) should be revealing and telling about both SEC teams.

Texas is a 4.5-point road favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and in breaking down the matchup on his "See Ball Get Ball" podcast, college football analyst David Pollack kept his prediction for the game closely in line with that spread.

RELATED: 'College GameDay' Makes Peyton Manning Announcement Before Texas-Tennessee Game

"When I look at the matchup, I don't know enough about Tennessee. I know more about Texas. I know more about their roster," Pollack said. "But Tennessee's defense, I think, is the biggest question mark. I don't have as much question about their offense. I think their offense will hold up fine. I think they'll put drives together. I think they'll put some explosive plays together. I think the freshman's going to look like a freshman at times too, don't get me wrong, but I don't think this game -- the higher it goes I don't think Tennessee's going to win it, but Tennessee can keep it close if Tennessee can run the football.

"And here's the thing if we're being honest: Texas' defense, it's not like that Ohio State game gave you more confidence in their defense. That didn't give me more confidence in it. I don't think this defense at Texas is dominant by any stretch of the imagination -- I don't. I don't think it's dominant. So if you look at this offense at Tennessee, if they get their ground game going and they can protect their quarterback, I think this is in the 20s. I think this is a 27-24 [game]. I have Texas in a close game, but Tennessee is going to scare the bejeezus out of them."

Key Storyline For Tennessee in Matchup With Texas

Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon faces his first SEC challenge Saturday as No. 1 Texas visits Knoxville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has opened with comfortable wins over Furman (56-9), Georgia Tech (45-24 on the road) and Kennesaw State (42-9), giving their five-star freshman quarterback a chance to settle in and build experience.

Now comes the pressure-packed test vs. the No. 1 team in the country.

Brandon has passed for 552 yards, 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while rushing for 137 yards and 3 scores while getting help from a talented tandem of running backs. DeSean Bishop has rushed for 286 yards on 6.7 yards per carry with 4 TDs while Daune Morris has 234 rushing yards on 8.1 YPC and 2 TDs.

With that dynamic trio, Tennessee averages 298.7 rushing yards per game, which is the most at the FBS level aside from the service academies (Army, Navy and Air Force).

That's what Pollack believes gives the Volunteers a chance to truly challenge the top-ranked Longhorns.

"I think both of these teams are going to want to pound the rock. I think both of these teams are going to start with the run game," Pollack said. "... I think when you look at Tennessee that's what they do. They are a ground and pound team. Bishop totes the rock. Like, how do you ease Brandon, a true freshman, in at QB against the first real competition? You know what would be great? To run the football. That would be phenomenal. So both teams have great running attacks."

The wildcard in that is how much Brandon uses his legs in this game. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound freshman rushed for 68 yards and 2 TDs in his college debut vs. Furman and 47 yards and a TD vs. Kennesaw State, but he only had 5 rushing attempts (for 22 yards) in the Vols' lone game against a Power 4 opponent in that win over Georgia Tech.

"We haven't seen Brandon have to run much. Now, he absolutely can. Game 1, he showed you. This game he's going to have to," Pollack said. "... His legs will be pivotal. How much does Tennessee want to use him? This game's huge for them, absolutely huge."

Key Storyline For Texas in Matchup With Tennessee

Texas quarterback Arch Manning faces a big road challenge at Tennessee, where his uncle Peyton Manning starred in the 1990s. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollack referenced that Texas quarterback Arch Manning hasn't been at his best in road games to this point in his career.

In five road games last season in his first year as the Longhorns' starter, Manning passed for 1,162 yards, 7 TDs and 5 INTs and rushed for just 63 yards and a TD on 51 attempts.

"I'm so interested to watch Arch on the road," Pollack said. "You talk about some of his numbers on the road, they haven't been real good, and now this is a top 10 place to play in the country. But I think both of them start from the ground game and can you take some pressure off of Arch?"

Texas brought in two high-profile transfer running backs in Hollywood Smothers (198 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 4.8 YPC) and Raleek Brown (129 yards and 2 TDs on 4.2 YPC).

"This is the thing I'm probably [most] curious to watch. Texas needs to be built on the run game -- Brown and Smothers running the football, Manning running the football. I'll be interested to see if they go any no-huddle," Pollack said. "They have the depth over Tennessee -- 100% they have more depth, they have more talent. Do they want to play that game too?"

Texas has the signature win over Ohio State, overcoming a 20-point fourth quarter deficit to rally for a 24-23 win in Week 2 in Austin. Other than that, the Longhorns beat up on Texas State (59-7) and UTSA (30-6).

"Texas is going to show us a lot about their maturity, who they are, but the biggest thing for me, I'm just watching Arch," Pollack said. "Like, they should win this game. They have more talent. They have more experience at the right spots. They're the older, more mature team. They should win this game. Still curious to watch Arch and see if he can continue to grow and what kind of style Texas wants to implement offensively."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.