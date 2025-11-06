David Pollack predicts winner of Texas A&M-Missouri matchup
The stakes are growing higher each week for Texas A&M, and few are more confident in the Aggies’ chances than college football analyst David Pollack. During See Ball, Get Ball, Pollack broke down the upcoming meeting between Texas A&M and Missouri and made it clear he expects the Aggies to stay perfect.
Pollack pointed to Texas A&M’s speed and balance on offense as difference-makers. “I like A&M to take care of business,” Pollack said. “I like Rueben Owens, Cashius Howell, Marcel Reed, Craver, and company to get the dub.”
Missouri, on the other hand, enters the matchup facing adversity. After losing quarterback Beau Pribula to a season-ending injury, head coach Eli Drinkwitz now turns to freshman Matthew Zollers for his first collegiate start. Drinkwitz kept an optimistic tone early in the week, emphasizing that his team’s goals remain within reach despite the setbacks.
Missouri Faces Uphill Battle Against Texas A&M With Quarterback Change
Pollack’s confidence in the Aggies stems from Missouri’s recent offensive struggles. “Is Hardy still running the football at Missouri? That dude was an ox early in the season, controlling games. Now, not as many holes. Injury to the QB doesn’t help,” he said. Pollack praised replacement quarterback Zollers’ ability to throw but acknowledged he lacks the mobility that made Pribula dangerous.
Missouri’s offense has averaged fewer than 376 yards in each of its last three contests and gone 1-2 in games decided by a touchdown or less. “They were loving on Pribula, rightfully so,” Pollack said. “But once you play better competition, numbers lie to you. Missouri’s offense has really struggled. Everybody around Zollers gotta be better.”
Across the field, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko knows what’s at stake. “Every single Saturday someone’s coming in and trying to take all of that from us,” Elko said. The Aggies are 8-0 for the first time since 1992, with five games topping 40 points. If they maintain that form, Pollack doesn’t expect this one to stay close.
