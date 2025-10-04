David Pollack gives score prediction, winner for Boise State-Notre Dame matchup
The Boise State Broncos will head to South Bend on Saturday for their first-ever meeting against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and one of college football’s most recognizable voices has weighed in on how he sees it playing out. During his Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, analyst David Pollack gave the Irish a comfortable edge, picking them to win 34-17.
Pollack pointed to Notre Dame’s defensive turnaround in a dominant showing against Arkansas as a reason for confidence heading into Week 6. Despite missing top defender Leonard Moore, the Irish limited big plays and swarmed to the ball in a 56-13 win. Quarterback CJ Carr added 354 passing yards and four touchdowns in that game, continuing a freshman season that has him leading all first-year quarterbacks nationally in passing yards per game.
While Boise State has shown progress under head coach Spencer Danielson with balanced production from quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Dylan Riley, Pollack believes Notre Dame’s roster depth and emerging playmakers make the difference. “So this is a big game for Notre Dame to back up their defensive performance, own the line of scrimmage, and keep using that speed. I’ve got Notre Dame 34–17,” Pollack said.
Pollack Sees Notre Dame Building Momentum After Arkansas Win
Pollack acknowledged Boise State’s offensive balance, crediting Riley’s emergence as a productive runner who gives the Broncos another dimension. He noted Riley’s 171-yard performance earlier this season and compared his explosiveness to star back Ashton Jeanty, who was a juggernaut for Boise State last season. But even with Boise State’s offensive strides, Pollack believes the Irish have the edge in the trenches and the skill talent to pull away.
He highlighted wide receivers Jaden Greathouse, Jayden Faison and Braylon Fields as difference-makers who have rounded out the Irish passing attack. Greathouse, in particular, caught two touchdowns against Arkansas and flashed athleticism on a check-down play that Pollack described as a unique ability.
With running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price providing balance, the Irish offense has scored 44 points per game, ranking 11th in the country.
The defensive front, which struggled early in the season against Miami, showed signs of progress by tackling more consistently and forcing Arkansas out of rhythm. Pollack noted that Notre Dame must continue to dominate the line of scrimmage if they want to control Boise State’s offense. He added that with the return of tackle Charles Jagusah and Moore on defense, the Irish could continue to climb nationally.
Notre Dame Schedule Sets Up Playoff Stakes
Beyond the matchup itself, Pollack suggested that Notre Dame’s season outlook could take on national significance if they string together wins. He pointed to their remaining schedule, which features home games against USC and NC State, plus road trips to Boston College and Stanford. With two losses already, he emphasized that the Irish have “used up their mulligans” and need to win out to stay in the playoff conversation.
Boise State, meanwhile, enters the game averaging more than 500 yards per contest but has struggled with discipline. The Broncos rank 109th in penalty yards per game and 121st in red zone defense, which could be costly against an Irish team that converts 94 percent of red zone chances. ESPN’s analytics give Boise State just an 8.1 percent chance to win on the road, while betting markets list Notre Dame as more than a two-touchdown favorite.
Pollack wrapped his analysis by stressing Notre Dame’s growth trajectory, saying the program “is going to get on a roll” with Carr’s development and the return of key players from injury. “Last year to their credit, they got better and found their identity late. Nobody thought they could win a playoff game, but they nearly made a title run. This year feels similar,” Pollack said.
The Fighting Irish will host Boise State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.