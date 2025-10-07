David Pollack updates college football playoff rankings after Week 6
College football analyst David Pollack dropped his latest CFP rankings on X after the Week 6 shake-ups. One facet of his predictions which will probably draw some ire is that a full half of Pollack's 12-team field hails from the SEC. Here's a rundown on Pollack's latest predictions.
Pollack's SEC takes
Pollack has Ole Miss as the No. 4 seed in his hypothetical Playoff field. But he's just getting started in the SEC, as his other picks from the league are No. 5 seed Oklahoma, No. 6 seed Texas A&M, No. 9 seed Alabama, No. 10 seed Georgia, and No. 11 seed LSU. In that bracket, OU and A&M would host their first-round games, with A&M actually facing LSU, who they will already play in Week 9. The Tigers Bama, and Georgia would be on the road in their games, with Alabama playing at No. 8 seed Texas A&M and Georgia playing at No. 7 seed Indiana.
Pollack on the Big Ten
The Big Ten gets just three spots in Pollack's latest rankings. Ohio State and Oregon draw the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds respectively, with Indiana grabbing the No. 7 seed and thus hosting Georgia in their first-round game. No fourth Big Ten team in Pollack's field, which does seem to mirror recent ESPN FPI predictions, as Michigan (32.8%) is the most likely fourth B1G Playoff team.
The rest of the field
From there, Pollack's remaining field consists of three league champions. He forecasts Miami to win the ACC and grab the No. 1 overall seed. Texas Tech is picked to win the Big 12 and grab the No. 8 seed, thus earning the right to host Alabama. The Group of Five representative of the field is No. 12 seed Memphis, who is projected to win the AAC, and would then play at Oklahoma in a first-round matchup.
Upsets?
ESPN's FPI nearly aligns with Pollack's picks, at least in terms of which teams make the field. His one upset is LSU, which FPI gives a 30.2% FPI shot. The most likely teams Pollack passed over for his field are Missouri (35% shot), Michigan (32.8% shot), and Vanderbilt (32.1% chance).