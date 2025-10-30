David Pollack predicts USC–Nebraska winner in Week 10 contest
The See Ball Get Ball podcast featured David Pollack breaking down what he called a “playoff elimination game” between the No. 23 USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Both teams enter the Week 10 matchup carrying momentum but facing different challenges. Nebraska is 6-2, off to its best start since 2016, while USC sits at 5-2 and has dealt with injuries and inconsistency on both sides of the ball.
Pollack noted that Nebraska’s recent performances have dipped, citing their two worst PFF-graded games in the last two weeks. He tied that to ongoing distractions surrounding the program but credited Matt Rhule’s squad for competing hard despite offensive line struggles. “The biggest thing every single game — they’re not good on the offensive line, man,” Pollack said. “They struggle to do anything productive. They can’t consistently protect or pave holes in the run game.”
Meanwhile, Pollack praised USC’s balance and talent advantage, pointing out the Trojans’ top-ranked offense nationally at 530.0 yards per game. “The offensive organization, ability to run the football, throw the football, design — Maiava being able to do what he can do — it’s clearly better than Nebraska’s,” Pollack said.
David Pollack Picks USC To Win On The Road
Despite Nebraska’s strong secondary, Pollack believes USC’s passing attack, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, will prove decisive. He highlighted the matchup between Nebraska’s second-ranked pass defense and USC’s first-ranked passing offense as the most important factor of the game.
Pollack acknowledged that Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson has been a standout, ranking third in the Power Four with 44 missed tackles forced and averaging over 100 yards per game. Still, he argued the Cornhuskers’ offensive line issues and turnovers would be too much to overcome against a USC team returning key linemen after a bye week. “If their injuries and the flu bug didn’t hit them, their record would be better too,” he added.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has shown poise despite pressure, throwing for 1,911 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, Pollack pointed to his turnover-worthy plays under duress as a reason to favor the Trojans. In his closing prediction, Pollack said clearly, “I’ve got USC. I like what USC’s got going.”
The Trojans will face Nebraska on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.