$2.5 million QB dealt reality check after decision to enter transfer portal

Fox Sports college football analyst RJ Young delivered a harsh assessment of a high-profile quarterback who holds a $2.5 million NIL valuation from On3. This signal-caller recently decided to enter the transfer portal, a move that sparked significant conversation regarding loyalty and team building in the modern era. Young suggests the decision transforms the player from a program cornerstone into a temporary asset.

The analyst noted that the athlete’s next destination will likely view him as a transient piece rather than a long-term solution. This contrasts sharply with the fanbase he is leaving behind because they believed he would play a central role in restoring their program to national title contention.

The quarterback had originally arrived with immense expectations and family ties that carried unique prestige at his former school.

Young argued that the player had everything he requested at his previous stop, including a relative on the coaching staff. By exiting the program now, the standout leaves behind an unfinished job regarding a College Football Playoff invitation despite helping the team reach its first bowl game in eight years.

Analyst details financial, competitive implications of transfer decision

The subject of this scrutiny is Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. He famously flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes before landing in Lincoln. Young’s critique centered on the shift in how Raiola will be perceived moving forward.

"Wherever he lands next will greet him as a rental, unlike Huskers fans who believed he would play a large role in their return to national title contention," Young said.

The analyst emphasized the unique situation Raiola abandoned.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) had his 2025 season cut short by injury, and his decision to enter the transfer portal has earned criticism from some analysts. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

"Raiola had everything he asked for at Nebraska," Young said. "As a legacy with an uncle coaching the offensive line, his name carries a prestige in Lincoln that it does not anywhere else in the country."

Fox Sports college football analyst Laken Litman also weighed in on the situation. She noted the massive expectations placed on the young passer when he arrived on campus.

"The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback was supposed to be the star that would lead Nebraska’s resurgence alongside head coach Matt Rhule," Litman said.

Raiola started as a freshman and threw for 2,819 yards in 2024. However, his second season did not go exactly as planned after he broke his leg against the USC Trojans. Litman pointed out that external factors likely influenced the departure.

"However, this year didn’t go as planned," Litman said. "He broke his leg in a loss to USC that sidelined him for the rest of the season, and then couple that with Nebraska firing its offensive line coach, who is his uncle, and his brother de-committing from the 2026 recruiting class, and the decision starts making sense."

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) has been linked to several landing spots, including Oregon, Louisville and Arizona State. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Young added that the initial excitement blinded many to the quarterback's history of movement.

"The admiration Cornhuskers fans laid on Raiola allowed many Nebraska fans to forget he transferred programs twice in high school and flipped his commitment three times as a prep player," Young said. "Because his decision to play for the Huskers felt like the one that would stick."

The Cornhuskers will face the Utah Utes in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

