Big Ten program could be the ‘perfect landing spot’ for Dylan Raiola

The landscape of college football shifted significantly this week as former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola officially declared his intention to enter the transfer portal. The announcement comes after a sophomore campaign that showed flashes of brilliance before a season-ending broken fibula halted his momentum.

Raiola started every game as a freshman and finished his tenure in Lincoln with 4,819 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule addressed the departure, noting that if the young passer needs a fresh start, he prays the athlete finds the right place to succeed. Rhule also emphasized that many talented players remain eager to play for the Cornhuskers program despite the high-profile exit. The move marks another chapter in the recruitment journey for Raiola, who was previously a top-ten national prospect and a centerpiece for the rebuilding efforts under Rhule.

While the financial aspects of modern college football often dominate the conversation, analysts suggest that a desire for professional development drives this move. Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy discussed the situation on a recent episode of the Always College Football podcast.

McElroy noted that while the quarterback was the highest-paid player on the roster, the decision to leave suggests that long-term NFL aspirations outweigh immediate salary considerations.

Potential Dylan Raiola transfer destinations, Oregon Ducks fit

The search for a new home has led many evaluators to look toward the Pacific Northwest as a logical destination for the talented signal-caller. McElroy pointed out that the Oregon Ducks could be a perfect landing spot for Raiola if certain roster dominoes fall into place.

The potential move likely depends on whether current Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore decides to enter the NFL draft after his own stint with the program.

"If Dante Moore does decide to go to the NFL, well then, the Oregon Ducks offer a place that could be a perfect landing spot," McElroy said during the podcast. He highlighted that the Oregon Ducks provide a championship-caliber environment with deep resources and a proven track record of elevating quarterbacks.

The program has had three starters—Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Dillon Gabriel—drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft over the last five years, providing a clear path to the professional level and the College Football Playoff.

Although Raiola has often been linked to Texas Tech due to his admiration for Patrick Mahomes, reports indicate the school may not be a factor in this recruitment cycle.

Other programs, such as the Miami Hurricanes and Alabama Crimson Tide, could also pursue the quarterback as they look to replace departing starters.

