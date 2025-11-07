David Pollack explains why top-five team's Week 11 matchup is a trap game
Georgia football has handled its share of pressure over the past few years, but college football analyst David Pollack believes this week’s matchup could catch the Bulldogs off guard. During Thursday’s episode of See Ball Get Ball, Pollack called the Week 11 matchup at Mississippi State a trap game for Georgia, pointing to the early kickoff, emotional fatigue, and a looming showdown with Texas as reasons for concern.
Both teams enter Saturday’s game trending in different directions. Georgia sits at 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while Mississippi State is 5-4 and showing improvement under coach Jeff Lebby. It’s the kind of game, Pollack suggested, that elite teams sometimes overlook. Mississippi State’s tempo offense and home-field energy could create just enough chaos to make things uncomfortable for Kirby Smart’s group.
Pollack wasn’t picking against Georgia, but he made it clear that Saturday’s trip to Starkville could test its focus and discipline in ways box scores rarely show.
David Pollack Points to Mississippi State’s Offense and Atmosphere as Key Factors
Pollack broke down Mississippi State’s best chance to pull off an upset, saying it would have to come “through the air.” He emphasized that Georgia’s defensive front has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently, and that Mississippi State’s passing attack can exploit those gaps if it protects well.
“Take off the table the idea that Mississippi State’s going to get a ton of stops and win a low-scoring game,” Pollack said. “There’s only one way Mississippi State can win this game — it’s through the air. Georgia, are you better in pass defense? Georgia, are you pass-rushing?”
He pointed to Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen’s confidence and the Bulldogs’ ability to push tempo as ingredients for potential chaos, especially with the game set for noon in front of what he called a “Super Bowl–level annoying” crowd of cowbell-wielding fans.
Still, Pollack reaffirmed his belief in Georgia’s versatility. “I’m not picking against Georgia because even if it gets sloppy and high-scoring, Georgia can do it. A la Tennessee, Georgia can do it. A la Ole Miss, Georgia can do it,” he said. “Georgia can win in multiple ways. Mississippi State’s going to have to outscore you.”
Georgia’s discipline under Smart has been its hallmark, a sharp contrast to the 18 penalties Arkansas committed in last week’s loss to Mississippi State. Pollack said that’s why he isn’t predicting an upset, only a trap that demands the Bulldogs’ full attention.
Georgia will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.