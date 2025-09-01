Five college football preseason takes we would like to take back after Week 1
All the preseason predictions in college football can get toppled pretty quickly-- maybe even in Week 1. Indeed, after a mere 60 minutes of play for most teams, there are some things that might need walked back. Few would have made every mistake on this list, but equally few didn't say one or more of these things leading up to Week 1. Can everybody have a mulligan? Here's five preseason predictions we'd like to have back.
Dud prediction: All of these great QBs will dominate offensive shootouts
Week 1 had a quartet of potential Heisman finalists facing off-- Arch Manning and Julian Sayin in Columbus, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik at Clemson. Surely scoreboards would light up and 50-49 battles would rule the day? No.
The combined damage from the four standout passers? Three passing touchdowns, two interceptions. Nobody topped 230 yards, nobody threw multiple scores, nobody's team topped 17 points. Defenses still play a substantial role in college football and at least in Week 1, quarterbacks are playing catch-up.
Dud prediction: Ryan Grubb will fix Alabama's offense and all will be well.
Game one of year two for Alabama looked a lot like year one. That's three losses to unranked teams for Kalen DeBoer. Grubb's offense got outrushed 230-87 and went a combined 8-for-22 on third and fourth downs. Grubb wasn't a magical cure. Alabama might try playing like Nick Saban's Alabama teams in the trenches before everybody gets fired.
Dud prediction: The ACC rests entirely on Clemson.
The Tigers were held to 10 points and sputtered to a Week 1 loss to LSU. But all was definitely not lost for the ACC. Miami popped up and dropped Notre Dame, with Carson Beck looking like the coolest QB in the whole QB gang. Florida State decided to resurrect from the dead and throw down on Alabama. Georgia Tech went to Colorado and knocked off Coach Prime's new squad.
No, everything the ACC did wasn't perfect. Virginia Tech didn't bring its offense to face South Carolina and there were some ugly clunker wins-- Wake, NC State, etc. But the league is probably better than expected overall.
Dud prediction: Tennessee was played like a fiddle in the QB NIL sweepstakes.
This one is working out pretty well for the Vols. Preseason indications were that after Nico Iamaleava fled town on the trail of money that didn't materialize, he ended up getting a very similar NIL deal to UT's replacement QB Joey Aguilar. Aguilar was sharp in week 1, throwing for 247 yards and three scores in a solid win over Syracuse. Nico threw for 136 yards and lost 43-10 at home against Utah. UT might have spent even more money to be rid of an expensive headache they had at QB.
Dud prediction: The SEC's top teams will dominate.
Yes, LSU did look very solid and justified Lee Corso's pick of them as his CFP title winner. But Texas seemed to have so many offensive possibilities that the Horns elected for none of them. Alabama just looked listless and half asleep. Georgia didn't struggle against Marshall, but that's not exactly news.
Maybe the story here actually is true and maybe the problem is that the top teams in the SEC were mislabeled. Auburn and Tennessee, for instance, might just be two of those teams. But week one didn't do much for the perceived big dogs in the SEC.