Florida vs. Tennessee football picks: What the oddsmakers say
One of the SEC’s great football rivalries returns to Rocky Top this weekend between a pair of teams that are 1-1 in conference play, as No. 8 Tennessee comes off a loss as it faces Florida in college football’s Week 7 action. Let’s check in with the oddsmakers’ early prediction for the game.
Tennessee’s offense was slow to start and didn’t have enough to finish in an upset loss at unranked Arkansas last weekend, but still ranks fourth nationally in both scoring offense and defense and is 5th in FBS in rushing production.
Florida bought head coach Billy Napier some more time with a win against UCF last weekend, a second straight victory that followed an impressive SEC debut against Mississippi State.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s check in with the oddsmakers and their early predictions for Florida vs. Tennessee in this Week 7 college football game.
Florida vs. Tennessee picks
The books are siding with the home team in this one, and by a favorable margin.
Tennessee is a 15.5 point favorite against Florida, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Tennessee at -700 and for Florida at +500 to win outright.
Tennessee: -15.5 (-110)
Florida: +15.5 (-110)
Over 54.5 points: -105
Under 54.5 points: -115
Florida vs. Tennessee trends
Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread (80%) overall this season ...
Florida 2-3 (40%) ATS in 2024 ...
The Gators are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games overall ...
The Volunteers are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 overall games ...
The total went over in 5 of Florida’s last 5 road games ...
The total went under in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games against an SEC opponent ...
Florida is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games against Tennessee ...
Tennessee is 6-2 against the spread in its last 8 games in October ...
Florida has won 7 of its last 9 road games at Tennessee ...
The total went under in 4 of the Volunteers’ last 5 games against the Gators ...
The total went over in 10 of Florida's last 13 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors predict the Volunteers will take care of the Gators, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
Most bets -- 65 percent -- expect Tennessee will win the game and cover the spread.
The other 35 percent of wagers forecast that Florida will either keep the game within 15 points or defeat the Vols outright in an upset.
The game’s implied score suggests that Tennessee will win comfortably against Florida this week.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Tennessee will defeat Florida by a projected score of 35 to 20.
Our early pick: Florida +15.5 ... We see the Vols winning by 2 touchdowns as the Gators can create enough pressure up front to marginally curtail Nico Iamaleava from building an early rhythm.
How to watch Florida vs. Tennessee
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
