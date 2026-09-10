Former UCLA Coach Rick Neuheisel Makes Bold Prediction After College Football Week 1

After a Week 1 struggle that nearly resulted (and some would say actually did result) in a loss to Western Michigan, pundits are going against Michigan in a significant way. The Wolverines fell from the AP top 25 poll and suddenly find themselves a home underdog to No. 11 Oklahoma. Time to give up on Michigan, right? Former college football coach turned analyst Rick Neuheisel disagrees entirely.

Neuheisel Backing Michigan

"Michigan has too much pride in their program to not go back to work this week... and fix what's broken."@CoachNeuheisel is taking Michigan over Oklahoma in Week 2.#ICF pic.twitter.com/rpF29pNcrL — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 9, 2026

Neuheisel used his on CFB to forecast good things ahead for the Wolverines-- starting with a Week 2 upset of Oklahoma and top QB John Mateer. First things first, the Wolverines have to get a bigger game out of quarterback Bryce Underwood. New offensive coordinator Jason Beck saw the offense put up just 276 total yards and commit three turnovers in Weke 1. But Neuheisel thinks the Wolverine defense will be key in Week 2.

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood has to avoid mistakes to have a chance against Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Michigan has too much pride in their program to not go back to work this week and try to do everything they can to fix what's broken," said Neuheisel. "Unfortunately, their quarterback situation is one that is not going to be consistent until more time goes by and they arrive on the perfect formula for run/pass with Bryce Underwood. A new coordinator there, watching him play under the lights for the first time now has some idea. And that's going to be the key."

Slowing Mateer Is Key

"Their defense is going to have to play lights out, taking Mateer's legs away, although they were not on display in Week 1," said Neuheisel. And then you're going to have to make sure Bryce Underwood is not putting the team in harm's way, meaning using his legs before his feet. I think it's a 13-7 Michigan win."

A season ago, Mateer was one of the top players in college football in the early weeks of the season as his run/pass threat opened up the Sooner offense before an injury left him limited for the remainder of the season. As a five-point home favorite a year ago, No, 18 Oklahoma outlasted No. 15 Michigan 24-13 behind 270 yards passing and 74 yards rushing for Mateer. Perhaps limited by fears of more injuries, Mateer ran just three times for seven yards in Oklahoma's season-opening win over UTEP.

Underwood's Struggles

Underwood struggled a season ago against Oklahoma, going 9 for 24 passing for 142 yards while rushing just three times for -1 yard. At this point in his college career, the much-hyped sophomore has thrown 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Given the turnover issues, Michigan will likely need to avoid costly mistakes, but Neuheisel is obviously bullish on the Wolverine defense.