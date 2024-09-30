Georgia vs. Auburn football picks, odds: What the oddsmakers say
SEC rivals square off in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as No. 5 Georgia returns home hoping to get back in the win column against Auburn in Saturday’s Week 6 NCAA football action.
This series was tied all-time as recently as a decade ago before the Bulldogs went on a 7-game win streak and took 16 of the last 19 overall.
But Georgia is at 1-1 in SEC play already after a concerning loss at Alabama last week, although the offense did nearly make a comeback after being down by 3 touchdowns in the first quarter.
Auburn sits at 0-2 in SEC games, but had Oklahoma on the ropes much of last week until Payton Thorne threw a late-pick six to hand the Sooners a win on The Plains.
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting Georgia vs. Auburn this weekend.
Georgia vs. Auburn picks, odds
Georgia is a 23.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -2800 and for Auburn at +1160 to win outright.
Georgia: -23.5 (-110)
Auburn: +23.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -115
Under 52.5 points: -105
Georgia vs. Auburn trends
Auburn is 2-3 against the spread this season (40%) so far ...
Georgia is 1-3 ATS in 2024 (25%) ...
Auburn is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
Georgia is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games ...
Auburn is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games against Georgia ...
Georgia is 8-0 against the spread in its last 8 home games against Auburn
Auburn is 0-8 ATS in its last 8 on the road against Georgia ...
The total went under in 6 of Georgia’s last 8 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors have faith Georgia can cover the line against Auburn.
Around 52 percent of bets predict the Bulldogs will win the game and cover the spread.
And the remaining 48 percent of wagers project Auburn can keep the game within the line.
The implied score for the game suggests an easy victory for the Bulldogs.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 38 to 14, enough to cover the spread and hit the under.
How to watch Georgia vs. Auburn
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
