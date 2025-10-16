Georgia vs. Ole Miss score prediction by expert football model
SEC football kicks off in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday, as No. 5 Ole Miss hits the road against No. 9 Georgia. Here is the latest prediction for the game from an expert model that projects scores.
Georgia improved to 3-1 in SEC play after scoring 20 unanswered points against rival Auburn in a game defined by some officiating controversies and saw the Bulldogs’ offense nearly go down 17-0 early on if not for an intervention from the referees.
Georgia now ranks 9th in the SEC and 50th in FBS in scoring with just over 32 points per game, while Ole Miss comes into the matchup ranked 4th in the conference and 20th nationally with nearly 38 points on average.
Sitting in first place in the SEC, the Rebels are 3-0 in conference play and 6-0 overall but are coming off a listless performance against unranked Washington State a week ago heading into this marquee road test that could help define their season.
What do the analytics suggest for when the Rebels and Bulldogs meet this weekend?
For that, let’s turn to the SP+ prediction model to get a preview of how Ole Miss and Georgia compare in this Week 8 college football game, and add our own projection.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss score prediction
The models are siding with the home team in this SEC clash, but by a very close margin.
SP+ predicts that Georgia will defeat Ole Miss by a projected score of 27 to 26 and will win the game by an expected margin of 1.8 points in the process.
The model gives the Bulldogs a narrow 55 percent chance of victory over the Rebels.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
How good is it this season? So far, the SP+ college football prediction model is 175-177 against the spread with a 49.7 win percentage. Last week, it was 31-25 (55.4%) in its picks against the spread.
Who is favored?
The betting market is also going with the home team against the visitors this weekend.
Georgia is a 7.5 point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -280 and for Ole Miss at +225 to win outright.
The game’s implied score suggests a single-digit win for the Bulldogs over the Rebels in this SEC clash to avoid the upset.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Ole Miss by a projected score of 31 to 23.
How to pick the game
Ole Miss plays some of the country’s worst rush defense, ranking in the 90s nationally, and Georgia is coming around to finally running the ball a little better, a crucial advantage if this offense can establish its ground game early on.
Georgia is one of college football’s less successful first-half offenses, while Ole Miss is one of the best, boasting credible perimeter threats and a mobile quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss, who might have an edge against a less-dominant Bulldogs defense.
If you’re using this prediction to bet on the game, you should take...
- Ole Miss +7.5
- Georgia to win -280
- Bet under 53.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
