Fast Rising 2028 Prospect Franck Atangana Talks New Offers and Visit Plans

Franck Atangana is a 2028 prospect from the state of Georgia who currently attends Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia.

Atangana is one of the better prospects for that growing program and has recently started to earn more and more offers, including some offers from Ole Miss, North Carolina, Boston College, and many more.

Following his recent wave of success, the talented prospect caught up with Caleb Sisk from College Football HQ to discuss his current recruiting standpoint, including upcoming visits.

Frank Atangana Discusses Visit Plans and More

Franck Atangana with his Dalton (home) uniform in the middle of a game. | Photo by: Marshall Stephens/TriStarVisuals Photography

"I really like Ole Miss, that’s always been a school I’ve wanted to go to, and Charlotte, unexpectedly, I just love everything about the city and what they do for their players. One I’m really striving for is Oklahoma and Oregon, but that comes with upping my game, learning something new every day, and just making sure I stay focused in my path," Atangana said.

The Dalton Catamounts' cornerback then went into detail about what his offers from Ole Miss and North Carolina mean to him specifically, as both programs are major. He detailed how this is something he has been dreaming of since he was young.

"I’m blessed, truly blessed. I never thought I would be in this position. As a kid in elementary school, I never thought such things could happen to someone at this age, but that only pushes me harder to be better every day and grow and mature not only as a player but also as a person," Atangana said.

Visiting the schools he receives offers from is something many want to know about, as he is still young in his process. He would go into detail with College Football HQ reporter Caleb Sisk.

"Yes, I do (plan to take visits). I will try to visit all the schools that offered me, also adding Georgia, Nebraska, and more schools, of course," Atangana said.

The season is quickly approaching, as he is set to become one of the top names in the state following what has been a great offseason. The talented prospect went into detail about what his next step is following this wave of offers.

"All I’m really trying to do now is just get better and that’s as blunt as it can be obviously there was so goods last year but I just always try to improve and fix all of my mistakes that I made so they don’t happen again I am really big on improving so this is the most important part I think of the year is the off season grind," Atangana said.