Greg McElroy predicts Penn State-Ohio State winner in Week 10
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes return home Saturday looking to extend their dominance against the Penn State Nittany Lions, who have fallen into freefall after a promising start. The teams will meet at noon on FOX in a game that could further solidify Ohio State’s place atop the College Football Playoff picture while deepening Penn State’s midseason collapse.
Greg McElroy, speaking on Wednesday on ESPN’s Always College Football, didn’t hesitate in his prediction. The former Alabama quarterback and current analyst picked Ohio State to win and continue its unbeaten season, noting how far Penn State has fallen since its early optimism.
Once ranked No. 3 nationally, Penn State has lost four straight and remains winless in Big Ten play. The team’s offensive struggles have been magnified by the loss of starting quarterback Drew Allar, forcing redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer into action against the toughest defense in college football.
McElroy Cites Ohio State’s Balance, Penn State’s Struggles In Prediction
“The pick here is Ohio State,” McElroy said. “I wouldn’t bet this game because this is the Super Bowl for Penn State. But if you told me right now you got to play it, I’d lay the points. I’m not picking against Ohio State, especially when they’re going against a team that hasn’t shown me a whole lot over the last few weeks.”
McElroy praised Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, calling him one of the most efficient passers in the country. Sayin has thrown for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns with an 80% completion rate, leading an offense that averages 36.4 points per game. His precision, combined with top receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, gives Ohio State a clear edge against Penn State’s secondary, which ranks fifth nationally but has faced few elite passing attacks.
On the other side, McElroy said Penn State’s offense must find any rhythm it can behind Grunkemeyer. The Nittany Lions have averaged only 3.3 yards per pass attempt in recent weeks, and McElroy questioned whether offensive coordinator Andy Colonnelli can build a game plan that keeps pace.
Ohio State enters allowing just 5.9 points per game, the best mark in the nation, and has held opponents under 10 points in six of seven contests. Penn State’s run game, led by Kaytron Allen, will face an uphill climb against a front allowing 85.6 rushing yards per game.
Ohio State has won eight straight in the series and leads it 25-14 overall. The Buckeyes will host Penn State at noon on Fox.