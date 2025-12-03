Greg McElroy picks Indiana-Ohio State Big Ten championship winner on Saturday
On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's Always College Football podcast, college football analyst Greg McElroy evaluated the upcoming Big Ten Championship Game matchup between the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
The game, scheduled for Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, features two undefeated programs battling for conference supremacy. McElroy analyzed the betting lines and public perception before backing the favorite to secure the victory.
He argued that while the betting markets favor one side, the gap between the programs has narrowed significantly. McElroy noted that the narrative suggesting Ohio State will simply out-athlete the competition is outdated. He called the game a "collision of equals" and pointed out that both teams have proven themselves against rigorous schedules.
Despite the respect for what Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has built, the former Alabama quarterback ultimately selected the higher-ranked Buckeyes. He stated that while the Hoosiers are "far more capable this year to pull off the upset," the matchup problems on the outside are too great to ignore. McElroy concluded his prediction by saying, "Give me the Buckeyes. I think they get it done."
Greg McElroy Leans Toward Ohio State Over Indiana
The breakdown focused heavily on the high level of play expected from the quarterbacks. McElroy praised Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin for his ability to process defenses quickly. He described the redshirt freshman as "a point guard out there" who acts as a great distributor to his playmakers.
The analyst noted that Sayin operates with "surgical efficiency" and remains nearly untouchable when the pocket is kept clean.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza received similar acclaim for his poise under pressure. McElroy called him "the antithesis of a quote 'system guy'" because of his ability to create positive plays when the defense wins the initial rep. The Hoosiers' offense must navigate an Ohio State defense that relies on a "suffocating defense" approach and allows fewer than eight points per game.
A major concern for Indiana involves the physical disparity on the perimeter. McElroy highlighted Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as a "physical marvel" who can win contested catches even at less than full health. The analyst warned that leaving cornerbacks on an island against Smith is a "dangerous proposition" for the Hoosiers defense.
McElroy acknowledged that the Hoosiers are no longer a Cinderella story, having "crushed that with a sledgehammer." He credited Cignetti for winning 23 games to start his tenure and validating the swagger within the program.
However, the analyst emphasized that Indiana's aggressive secondary will "struggle with Ohio State's length at wide receiver." He added that the Hoosiers need to "force a couple turnovers to steal it," but expressed doubt they will succeed against a disciplined opponent.
The Buckeyes will face the Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.