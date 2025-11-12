Greg McElroy predicts Florida-Ole Miss winner in Week 12 SEC matchup
The Florida Gators are heading into a difficult spot in Week 12. Following a lopsided 38-7 loss to Kentucky, Florida now travels to Oxford to face the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels. With the Rebels riding a 9-1 record and a high-powered offense, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy offered a decisive take on Always College Football about how he sees this game unfolding.
McElroy acknowledged that he previously thought Florida could play spoiler, but after seeing the Gators’ latest performance, he’s changed his mind. “Now, prior to last week, I really liked Florida’s chances of playing spoiler. But this week, I don’t see it,” he said. “I think this will be a rout in favor of the Rebels.”
His assessment comes as Ole Miss looks to close out the regular season strong under head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels dismantled The Citadel 49-0 last Saturday, while the Gators’ offense continues to spiral behind inconsistent quarterback play.
Greg McElroy Doesn't See Florida Bouncing Back From Last Week's 'Demoralizing' Loss
McElroy outlined three key areas where Florida must improve if it wants to compete. First, he pointed to quarterback play, noting that DJ Lagway has struggled after a strong start to his career. “Right now, when you watch DJ Lagway, there’s a lot of things that just give off the indication that he’s really uncomfortable,” McElroy said. “Last year, he was 6-1 as a starter, but so far, it’s been about the interceptions.”
Lagway leads the country with 12 interceptions and was benched at halftime in last week’s loss. Freshman Trell Jones Jr. replaced him and completed just nine of 17 passes for 60 yards. McElroy emphasized that whoever starts will need to elevate their play for the Gators to stand a chance.
He also highlighted the importance of the ground game behind Jadan Baugh, who has 747 rushing yards and could become Florida’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. Still, McElroy expects Ole Miss to load up against the run and dare Florida to throw.
Finally, he pointed to Florida’s defensive woes. The Gators surrendered 233 rushing yards to Kentucky, and McElroy said their effort was “demoralizing.” With Ole Miss quarterback Trinidy Chambliss passing for 2,356 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Kewan Lacy nearing 1,000 yards with 16 rushing scores, McElroy expects the Rebels to continue rolling.
The Rebels will host the Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.