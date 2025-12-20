College football's leading passer predicted to join Big 12 program after 4,000-yard season

The college football transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, 2026, for all college football players who would like to play for a new school next season.

In the weeks leading up to the portal's opening, hundreds of college football players have already decided to enter it. Some of the more recent decisions have come from high-profile college football quarterbacks.

One intriguing quarterback who will enter the transfer portal when it opens is North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He will have three years of college eligibility at his next destination.

One destination linked to Mestemaker after he enters the transfer portal is Oklahoma State. The connection is obvious, as Mean Green coach Eric Morris left to take the head coaching vacancy left by Mike Gundy in Stillwater.

The Cowboys finished 1-11 in 2025, and Gundy was fired just three games into the season. It was Oklahoma State's first one-win season since the first season of Joe Cox's tenure back in 1936.

Mike Golic Jr. made the connection between Mestemaker and Oklahoma State in a transfer portal segment of Bleacher Report's College Football Show.

"I don't want to take it for granted, but so much of modern football is watching coaches leave and plucking the core parts of their roster," Golic said. "Follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State and prosper."

The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder began his two seasons at North Texas as a walk-on. He played in three games in the 2024 regular season, throwing for 69 yards.

Mestemaker's lone start of 2024 was in the Servpro First Responder Bowl against Texas State. He was 26-for-41 passing with 393 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the air while he ran for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Mean Green started Mestemaker in the 2025 season. He threw for an FBS-high 4,129 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 71 yards and five touchdowns. His season-high for passing yards in a game was 608 in a 54-20 victory at Charlotte.

North Texas' lone regular-season loss was to USF (63-36). Its other loss in 2025 was in the American Conference championship game against Tulane (34-21).

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Mestemaker was named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season. He was also the recipient of the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy as the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.