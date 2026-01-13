Greg McElroy predicts winner of Miami-Indiana CFP National Championship game

College football will crown a new champion on Jan. 19 when the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers meet the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. The matchup features two programs on vastly different historical trajectories colliding in Miami Gardens.

Indiana enters the contest as the only undefeated team in the nation. They are looking to cap a historic turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti with the sport's first 16-0 season.

The Hoosiers dominated the regular season and the playoff bracket. They dispatched Alabama and Oregon with relative ease to reach this stage. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza returns to his hometown playing at an elite level.

The Heisman winner leads an offense that has operated with surgical precision throughout the postseason. Indiana has not won a national title in football, but it is a favorite to secure the trophy against the home team.

Miami defied the odds to reach the final game as the No. 10 seed. Head coach Mario Cristobal guided his alma mater past Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss to earn this opportunity. The Hurricanes are seeking their sixth national championship and first since 2001.

They will enjoy a distinct home-field advantage at their own stadium. The team relies on a potent pass rush and quarterback Carson Beck's playmaking to disrupt opponents.

ESPN's Greg McElroy breaks down the title game and selects a champion

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy analyzed the matchup extensively on his Always College Football podcast. He expressed high praise for the Hoosiers after studying the film. McElroy identified Indiana as the most complete team he has observed in the sport in a long time. He credited their overall efficiency as the deciding factor in the contest.

The analyst noted that Miami will likely attempt to turn the game into a physical, close-quarters battle. He highlighted the Hurricanes' offensive line and their desire to make the game a "phone booth brawl."

McElroy pointed to the Miami defensive front of Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor as essential pieces for the underdogs. They must generate pressure to disrupt the Indiana offense and energize the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) is one of the leaders of the Hurricanes' defense with 8.5 sacks and 46 total tackles this season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McElroy ultimately predicted that the Hoosiers' consistency would wear down the home team over four quarters. He compared Mendoza's current level of play to Joe Burrow's historic 2019 season.

"Indiana's ability to use a little tempo to neutralize that defensive line will potentially be the breaking point," McElroy said. The broadcaster expects the Indiana defense, led by coordinator Bryant Haines, to force Carson Beck into a crucial mistake in the second half.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to cap off a Heisman Trophy-winning season with a national championship win and college football's first 16-0 season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The podcast host believes the Hurricanes will keep the score competitive. "I absolutely think Miami will make this a competitive ball game," he stated, adding that the home team is going to "hang tough."

However, he projects that Indiana will pull away late. He specifically called for a touchdown by Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby to seal the victory. McElroy forecasted a final score of 27-20 in favor of the Hoosiers. This result would complete the first 16-0 campaign in the history of the 12-team playoff era.

The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

