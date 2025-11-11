Greg McElroy predicts winner of Notre Dame-Pitt's Week 12 matchup
When Notre Dame and Pittsburgh meet at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the matchup will renew one of college football’s most enduring regional series. The two programs share a deep history that stretches back to 1909, featuring countless memorable games and a mutual respect born from generations of shared tradition. Both programs enter this contest with matching 7-2 records and legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations, adding weight to a rivalry that has meant much to fans in Western Pennsylvania for more than a century.
The return of College GameDay to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2005 underscores the magnitude of this meeting. Notre Dame has climbed back into the top 10 behind head coach Marcus Freeman’s balanced offense, while Pitt has found momentum after a midseason turnaround under head coach Pat Narduzzi. The Irish feature a powerful rushing attack led by Jeremiyah Love, who has nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while the Panthers have leaned on true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has sparked a resurgent offense averaging nearly 40 points per game.
Greg McElroy Picks Notre Dame to Win a Tight Battle Against Pitt
On Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy outlined why he expects Notre Dame to prevail in Pittsburgh while cautioning fans not to expect a blowout. “I’m going to take Notre Dame, but I will take the points in this game,” McElroy said. “I think the Irish are legit, but this will probably be the best team they’ve seen in a while on the defensive side of the football. I think Pitt can and will be very sound against the run. I think their pressure packages could cause some problems for a young quarterback. I think Notre Dame wins, but I expect it to be close there in Pittsburgh.”
McElroy praised both teams’ defensive toughness and pointed to the strength-on-strength battle that could define the game. Notre Dame ranks among the top 25 nationally in rushing offense, while Pitt boasts the No. 3 run defense in college football, allowing just over 80 yards per game. The matchup will likely hinge on whether Love and fellow running back Jadarian Price can establish the ground game against a defense built to stop it.
Both teams will also rely heavily on their young quarterbacks. McElroy noted that Carr has matured over the season, improving his downfield accuracy and decision-making, while Heintschel’s confidence has elevated Pitt’s offense since taking over the starting job. With both defenses ranking among the best against the run, passing efficiency and turnover margin could ultimately decide the outcome.
Notre Dame will face Pittsburgh on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.