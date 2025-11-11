College Football HQ

Greg McElroy predicts winner of Notre Dame-Pitt's Week 12 matchup

Greg McElroy previewed the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup, calling it a close, physical clash between ranked teams.

Matt De Lima

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy picked Notre Dame to win against Pitt in Week 12.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy picked Notre Dame to win against Pitt in Week 12. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Notre Dame and Pittsburgh meet at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the matchup will renew one of college football’s most enduring regional series. The two programs share a deep history that stretches back to 1909, featuring countless memorable games and a mutual respect born from generations of shared tradition. Both programs enter this contest with matching 7-2 records and legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations, adding weight to a rivalry that has meant much to fans in Western Pennsylvania for more than a century.

The return of College GameDay to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2005 underscores the magnitude of this meeting. Notre Dame has climbed back into the top 10 behind head coach Marcus Freeman’s balanced offense, while Pitt has found momentum after a midseason turnaround under head coach Pat Narduzzi. The Irish feature a powerful rushing attack led by Jeremiyah Love, who has nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while the Panthers have leaned on true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has sparked a resurgent offense averaging nearly 40 points per game.

Greg McElroy Picks Notre Dame to Win a Tight Battle Against Pitt

On Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy outlined why he expects Notre Dame to prevail in Pittsburgh while cautioning fans not to expect a blowout. “I’m going to take Notre Dame, but I will take the points in this game,” McElroy said. “I think the Irish are legit, but this will probably be the best team they’ve seen in a while on the defensive side of the football. I think Pitt can and will be very sound against the run. I think their pressure packages could cause some problems for a young quarterback. I think Notre Dame wins, but I expect it to be close there in Pittsburgh.”

McElroy praised both teams’ defensive toughness and pointed to the strength-on-strength battle that could define the game. Notre Dame ranks among the top 25 nationally in rushing offense, while Pitt boasts the No. 3 run defense in college football, allowing just over 80 yards per game. The matchup will likely hinge on whether Love and fellow running back Jadarian Price can establish the ground game against a defense built to stop it.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price
Notre Dame running backs Jadarian Price (pictured) and Jeremiyah Love have combined for 1,556 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns this season. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams will also rely heavily on their young quarterbacks. McElroy noted that Carr has matured over the season, improving his downfield accuracy and decision-making, while Heintschel’s confidence has elevated Pitt’s offense since taking over the starting job. With both defenses ranking among the best against the run, passing efficiency and turnover margin could ultimately decide the outcome.

Notre Dame will face Pittsburgh on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/Picks