Greg McElroy predicts winner of Ole Miss-Mississippi State Egg Bowl rivalry game
College football analyst Greg McElroy officially weighed in on the 122nd edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg during Wednesday’s episode of the Always College Football podcast.
The former Alabama quarterback turned analyst predicted the Ole Miss Rebels would defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Friday afternoon. He pointed to the disparity in rushing defense as a deciding factor for the matchup.
Lane Kiffin and his seventh-ranked Rebels squad enter the contest with a 10-1 record and a potential College Football Playoff berth on the line. Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby looks to salvage a 5-6 season by securing bowl eligibility with an upset victory over his in-state rival. The game serves as the regular-season finale for both programs amid swirling rumors regarding Kiffin’s future in Oxford.
Greg McElroy Breaks Down Rushing Matchup, Potential Distractions
McElroy identified the ground game as the primary variable that will determine the outcome at Davis Wade Stadium. He argued that stopping the run is the only path to victory for the Bulldogs, but expressed doubt about their ability to execute that game plan.
Mississippi State has allowed nearly 200 rushing yards per game this season and opponents have found the end zone 16 times on the ground. McElroy noted that the defense tends to deteriorate in the third quarter where the Bulldogs surrender an average of six yards per carry.
This defensive vulnerability aligns poorly with the strength of the Ole Miss offense. Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy anchors the Rebels’ attack and recently broke the single-season school record for rushing touchdowns previously held by Quinshon Judkins.
Lacy has tallied over 1,100 yards and 19 scores this year. He enters the rivalry game fresh off a career-best performance against Florida where he rushed for nearly 225 yards and three touchdowns.
McElroy emphasized that the Rebels will handle business as long as they remain focused despite the massive off-field storyline surrounding Kiffin. Reports have linked the coach to vacancies at Florida and LSU.
The analyst suggested the coaching uncertainty could either lead to apathy or serve as a "Last Dance" motivation for the roster. He concluded that the Rebels would likely punch their ticket to the playoffs.
The Rebels will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.