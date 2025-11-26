Greg McElroy previews Texas A&M-Texas Lone Star Showdown
The renewal of college football's famed rivalry, the Lone Star Showdown, is here as the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies prepare to face the No. 16 Texas Longhorns. This game is loaded with significance, as the undefeated Aggies aim to secure a spot in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko knows the emotions will be running high as his team looks for payback after the Longhorns beat them in the rivalry's return last season. The Aggies arrive in Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2010, riding an 11-game winning streak, that 11-0 mark achieved only twice before in school history.
The Aggies are 7-0 in SEC play, a program first, and have logged a record three road wins against Associated Press Top 25 opponents this season. For the 8-3 Texas Longhorns, this is a prime opportunity to disrupt their bitter rival's perfect campaign and possibly revive their own faint playoff dreams with what would be a third victory over a Top 10 opponent.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, set to broadcast the game alongside Sean McDonough and Molly McGrath, expressed the magnitude of the rivalry on his Always College Football podcast. "This game is as big as it gets," McElroy said. He noted that the Aggies are playing for a trip to Atlanta and a playoff spot, while the Longhorns have a chance to damage those aspirations significantly.
How Texas A&M’s Elite Defense Will Test Texas
A critical factor in the game is the matchup between the high-powered Texas A&M offense and the aggressive Texas defense, which boasts one of the nation's best pass rushes. The Aggies' offense, led by quarterback Marcel Reed, is one of the most balanced in the SEC, but they face a formidable Longhorns defensive front.
McElroy pointed out that Texas's defensive depth, with players like Colin Simmons, Anthony Hill, and Ethan Burke, prevents an offense from focusing too much attention on one player.
Reed, a dark-horse Heisman candidate, enters the game with 2,752 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. However, Texas' elite pass rush will test the stout Texas A&M offensive line, which has allowed just 11 sacks this season.
McElroy suggested the Aggies must utilize chip blocks and the screen game to slow down the aggressive Longhorns. Reed's rushing threat also forces defenses to hesitate, as his legs will "always calm down the pass rush a little bit."
On the other side of the ball, Texas will need to commit to running the football to avoid third-and-long situations against the nation's best third-down defense. Texas A&M allows opponents to convert just 21% of the time on third down, making first- and second-down success paramount for Texas. Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell leads the SEC with 11.5 sacks and is a game-wrecker who spearheads the Aggies' aggressive defense.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who has delivered an 11-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last four games, will need a signature performance for the Longhorns to win. The Aggies' defense, which ranks second in SEC scoring defense, will aim to shut down Manning and force the Longhorns' offense off the field.
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies will face the Texas Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on ABC.